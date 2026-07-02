Fundraising campaign launched to replace Eagle Harbor Sail Float

The Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation has launched a $550,000 fundraising campaign to replace the Eagle Harbor Sail Float, home base for the island’s youth and community sailing programs.

The new sail float will be attached to the Waterfront Park community dock. It will replace a failing, 30-year-old float that has served a generation of youth sailing programs and adult dinghy instruction, a news release says.

“The new Eagle Harbor Sail Float is about expanding youth and adult sailing,” said Mary Meier, Parks & Trails Foundation executive director. “It brings sailing opportunities to more kids and families who would not otherwise have access to sailboats or sailing.”

The Eagle Harbor Sail Float is a floating platform where dinghies and other small sailing craft are stored and launched. Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District sailing programs currently serve more than 800 youths and 75 adults each year, per the release. The new sail float includes an ADA‑accessible design with features such as lighting and secure storage.

In addition to being a launch pad for youth camps, adult dinghy classes, family boat checkouts, and the high school sailing team’s practices, future possibilities for the new float could include adaptive sailing, powerboat instruction, and docking space for the park district’s adult keelboat classes.

“Everyone in our island community should have convenient access to sailing instruction, and the new Eagle Harbor Sail Float is critical for the park district’s sailing program,” says Haley Lhamon, long-time instructor and youth sailing coach. “The district’s sailing camps and classes have positively impacted countless youths and adults by fostering lifelong skills, friendships among new and experienced boaters, passion that can lead to amazing cruising adventures or racing, and connection to the marine environment.”

Total cost for the Eagle Harbor Sail Float project is $1.9 million. The Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation is raising the final $550,000, with approximately $1.5 million in funding already secured from Washington state and local sources.

To learn more, visit everyonesails.org.