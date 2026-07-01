Bainbridge Island briefs

Ferry Advisory Committee meeting

Come to the Bainbridge Island Ferry Advisory Committee meeting and give your views about Washington State Ferries.

The committee’s next meeting will be held July 9 at 6:30 pm at the Bainbridge Island Senior Center (at Waterfront Park in Winslow, 370 Brien Drive, SE).

For details, including the Zoom link to the meeting, look up “Kitsap County Ferry Advisory Committees.”

Poet talk

The Bainbridge Island Poet Laureate Program and Library U, a program of the Bainbridge Public Library, invite the community to a conversation with Humanities Washington speaker Clare Johnson July 12 from 2–3:30 p.m. at the Bainbridge Public Library.

Every night for almost two decades, Seattle poet and artist Johnson has drawn and written on a Post-it to save a small piece of each ending day. “At 6,000 sticky notes and growing nightly, this sprawling yet deeply intimate work honors what normal communication can’t—all the separate times held within ourselves, endlessly overlapping, collapsing, and refocusing,” a news release says.

In this free talk, the audience will learn about the project’s origins, discover how it responds to society’s erasure of queer histories, and experience hidden stories—from the dramatic to the lighthearted—behind individual Post-it notes, per the release.

Bainbridge Chorale director

The Bainbridge Chorale has announced Joseph To as its new artistic director.

An award-winning conductor, educator, and advocate for inclusive music-making, To brings a wealth of experience and a passion for building community through choral music, a news release says. He has worked with leading Pacific Northwest music organizations, teaches with Seattle Public Schools, and was recognized with the Washington chapter of the American Choral Directors Association’s Outstanding Emerging Choral Director Award in 2022.

The public will have a chance to meet To at the Bainbridge Chorale Community Sing on Aug. 8. Singers of all ages and experience levels are invited to participate and celebrate the start of a new chapter for the organization.