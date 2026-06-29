BISD superintendent receives three-year contract extension

The Bainbridge Island School District Board of Directors approved a three-year contract extension for superintendent Amii Thompson at its June 23 meeting.

Thompson, who has served as BISD superintendent since 2023, also shared her evaluation from the board at the meeting. The board convened for a Special Session June 9 to examine Thompson’s performance using the Washington State School Directors’ Association Superintendent Evaluation Framework and to assess progress regarding the year’s objectives.

The superintendent shared what board members said during her evaluation, including that she was engaging with families and community groups well, advocating for student learning, putting students at the center in a respectful and caring way and being a highly collaborative leader.

“It’s important to be really transparent and show that I don’t always get it right,” she said. “I am always learning, but I am really proud of what we have accomplished. So much of it is building trust with our community.”

Also during the meeting, public records officer Angela Sawyer gave an update, sharing that a staggering 59 public records have already been sent to the school district since January, with 14 of those records being received since June 1. Last year, there were 78 public record requests in total.

Sawyer shared that a change the district has noticed recently has been an increase in records requests from commercial requesters and community members who do not have direct connections to a student, as a parent or guardian would.

There are also three legacy requests currently remaining unfilled, one from 2021, one from 2023, and one from 2024, that Sawyer expects to be filled by next year. She said the amount of time it takes to fulfill these requests is due to the large number of documents requested and the subparts of the requests.

However, Sawyer shared that all members of BISD have been public record trained, and they have switched this year to an online directory of requests as well as online payments for records requests. Starting next year, payment for any public record requests will be due prior to the request being filled.

Lastly, director of Facilities, Operations and Capital Projects, Dane Fenwick, gave a monthly report. Site mobilization and the start of construction at the Woodward Middle School track for resurfacing will begin July 14, following the Rotary Auction.