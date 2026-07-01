BIFD announces firefighter/EMT promotions

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department Board of Commissioners received updates on hiring new firefighter/EMTs as part of its June 24 meeting.

BIFD’s newest probationary firefighter/EMT is Eric Russell, following completion of the fire academy. Two of the newest firefighter/EMTs who recently completed probation are Carl Smith and Charlie Hennessy. Firefighter/EMT Fletcher Gaydos has also been promoted to lieutenant. The duties and responsibilities are similar for probationary firefighters/EMTs apart from the added training, evaluation, and development of skills on agency-specific equipment and apparatus.

Chief Jared Moravec said the department doesn’t plan to hire additional personnel in 2026 and has not yet made a determination of hiring needs for 2027.

Following the passage of a lid levy lift in 2025, BIFD finance manager Ed Kaufman said the department is well-positioned regarding anticipated property tax revenue. “The county assessor has given us a peek into where the assessed value is looking for the following year, since we start heading into the budget season. He comes and reviews each department’s assessed value, where it’s looking with their levy,” Kaufman said.

Previously, in November 2025, BI voters authorised BIFD to increase the levy from $0.57 per $1,000 to $0.72 per $1,000 of assessed valuation for collection in 2026. BIFD estimates roughly 85% of the department’s budget comes from property taxes, 10% from emergency medical transports and 5% other.