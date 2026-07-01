BI Council approves committee appointments
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 1, 2026
The Bainbridge Island City Council approved new appointments and reappointments to various committees as part of its June 24 regular business meeting.
The city has roughly 16 volunteer advisory groups, providing city council with recommendations, supporting city initiatives, among other duties, per the city’s website. Advisory committee members serve three-year staggered terms ending June 30, 2029.
“The different beginning years are set so that there is continuity across the groups, with some members starting and others continuing in each year. In the case that a position has been vacant, the position’s start/end year doesn’t change. This can result in a person being appointed to less than three years in a position,” city communications manager Shannon Hays said.
A member selection panel makes recommendations to city council for appointment. Confirmation requires a majority plus one vote of the entire membership of the council (five votes for approval), per city documents.
Climate Change Advisory Committee:
Position 1, Michael Kleeman (reappointment)
Position 7, Sanjay Bhatt (reappointment)
Design Review Board:
Position 1, Ted Bumgardner
Position 2, Lori Weise
Environmental Technical Advisory Committee:
Position 1, Benjamin Harrison (reappointment)
Position 2, Malcolm Gander (reappointment)
Position 3, Kelly Leo
Position 4, David Fuller
Position 5, Tracy Collier
Ethics Board:
Position 1, Doña Keating (reappointment)
Position 2, Paula Radloff
Position 5, Samantha Rist
Position 6, Jonathan Flesher
Position 7, Gary Baldwin
Planning Commission:
Position 1, Alexandra “Alex” Costin
Position 2, Sarah Blossom (reappointment)
Race Equity Advisory Committee:
Position 1, Katherine “KD” Chavez
Position 2, Bobi Stephan
Position 3, Caitlin Lombardi (reappointment)
Utility Advisory Committee:
Position 1, Andy Maron (reappointment)
Position 2, Wanda Shulze (reappointment)
Position 5, Crystal Fleet