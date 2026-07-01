BI Council approves committee appointments

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved new appointments and reappointments to various committees as part of its June 24 regular business meeting.

The city has roughly 16 volunteer advisory groups, providing city council with recommendations, supporting city initiatives, among other duties, per the city’s website. Advisory committee members serve three-year staggered terms ending June 30, 2029.

“The different beginning years are set so that there is continuity across the groups, with some members starting and others continuing in each year. In the case that a position has been vacant, the position’s start/end year doesn’t change. This can result in a person being appointed to less than three years in a position,” city communications manager Shannon Hays said.

A member selection panel makes recommendations to city council for appointment. Confirmation requires a majority plus one vote of the entire membership of the council (five votes for approval), per city documents.

Climate Change Advisory Committee:

Position 1, Michael Kleeman (reappointment)

Position 7, Sanjay Bhatt (reappointment)

Design Review Board:

Position 1, Ted Bumgardner

Position 2, Lori Weise

Environmental Technical Advisory Committee:

Position 1, Benjamin Harrison (reappointment)

Position 2, Malcolm Gander (reappointment)

Position 3, Kelly Leo

Position 4, David Fuller

Position 5, Tracy Collier

Ethics Board:

Position 1, Doña Keating (reappointment)

Position 2, Paula Radloff

Position 5, Samantha Rist

Position 6, Jonathan Flesher

Position 7, Gary Baldwin

Planning Commission:

Position 1, Alexandra “Alex” Costin

Position 2, Sarah Blossom (reappointment)

Race Equity Advisory Committee:

Position 1, Katherine “KD” Chavez

Position 2, Bobi Stephan

Position 3, Caitlin Lombardi (reappointment)

Utility Advisory Committee:

Position 1, Andy Maron (reappointment)

Position 2, Wanda Shulze (reappointment)

Position 5, Crystal Fleet