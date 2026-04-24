Letter to the editor

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To the editor:

Thank you for publishing Dick Polman’s column, “Robert Muller was everything Trump is not.” It is good to be reminded that we have had competent past presidents with high standards who appointed competent secretaries whose ethics and morals matched those of the president.

Thank you also for printing ElsaMarie Butler’s letter about the work the Island Volunteer Caregivers are doing. I did not know anything about this organization; however, after learning about its purpose and goals, I would like to encourage folks to consider donating time or money to that organization. Its address is 147 Finch Place SW #4. Just think of the good the money proposed for constructing the High School Road and Highway 305 roundabout could do if spent on the real needs people have. We can live without the roundabout, but not without the Island Volunteer Caregivers.

James Behrend

Bainbridge Island