Letters to the editor

Posters stolen

To the editor:

I’m Talia, a BHS grad studying economics at Lewis & Clark College, and I care deeply about the housing crisis. I grew up living on a wooden boat in Eagle Harbor out of a combination of financial necessity and my family’s adventurous spirit. Last semester, for my Real Estate and Society class, I did an analysis of the 625 Winslow Way proposal. I learned that it is the only current financially-feasible option to provide affordable housing at scale on Bainbridge Island. We need it not only because it’s mandated by state law, but because it’s the right thing to do.

For my final project, I created a “red herring” poster campaign to combat the rampant misinformation about the project that I found during my research. The red herrings include misconceptions about traffic, water, aesthetics, and location being used to slow down the project. I joined Livable Bainbridge (livablebainbridge.org), a grassroots group working to build a more diverse, inclusive, and resilient community by advocating for affordable, accessible, and sustainable housing on Bainbridge Island. While I’m away at college, they have been hanging the posters for me with approval from local businesses.

I recently learned that my posters are being stolen! Seems fishy. I expect more of Bainbridge. As a community that prides itself on education, let’s do a better job of respecting others’ perspectives and learning the facts.

Reach out to livablebainbridge@gmail.com if you’d like to provide a safe place for our posters.

Talia Esarey

Portland, OR

False affordable housing claims

To the editor:

Your friendly neighborhood pedant is back again to keep correcting the record on affordable housing.

In her letter last week (‘Planning for reality, not just mandates’), Beth Crittenden calls on the City to seek exemption from mandatory upzoning, citing HB1110’s carve-out for our sole-source aquifer status. The problem is that in our impending Comp Plan update, we are not upzoning because of HB1110; we are upzoning because of HB1220. That law contains no such exemption and absolutely does require us to make room for affordable housing and diverse housing types.

Next point. Recently, the Hearing Examiner dismissed Dawn Janow’s six-month campaign to delay affordable housing at 625 Winslow Way. In your article summarizing the decision (‘SEPA appeal that halted 625 Winslow Way project dismissed’), Ms Janow describes asking the City about traffic impacts, and claims “they didn’t produce any studies.”

This is not true. Heath & Associates conducted a study in August 2024, the report was in the public domain by August 2025, and the results were presented at a September meeting where Janow was in attendance.

These false claims corrupt our community conversation and corrode confidence in the City. Let’s focus on what really matters and get to work building badly-needed affordable housing.

Stephen Hoskins

Bainbridge Island

Every month is Earth Month

To the editor:

Great opinion piece by Diane Landry of Sustainable Bainbridge on all the events available during April to steward environmental causes on the island! However, the goal is not just to increase everyone’s participation this month, but to have everyone make every month an Earth Month.

What other daily things can you do that you might not have considered:

Eat less meat and more plants; carry a reusable bag, bottle, and coffee cup; walk, bike, or carpool; conserve water and electricity; plant something; use rechargeable batteries and long lasting lightbulbs; reduce food waste; vote and advocate; ask your representatives to support green legislation; buy local and support companies committed to sustainability; choose eco-friendly products with less packaging; help to educate others; drink more water — fix leaky pipes and toilets; purchase or lease an electric vehicle; change to eco friendly appliances and smart thermostats; and add solar to homes and businesses.

Our earth is a bridge that connects every living being in the past, present and future. From rising temperatures, plastic-choked oceans and shrinking habitats, we broke it and we need to help fix it. Every habit shift sends a market signal, and millions of small signals add up to systemic change.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Susan Schremser

Bainbridge Island

Support 625 Winslow project

To the editor:

I’m concerned that not enough homeowners and retirees like myself are speaking in support of the affordable housing 625 Winslow Way plan. Here are some reasons I support it:

– We don’t have enough housing at different price points for workers in our schools, small businesses, and local services.

– In addition to providing housing, 625 could offer central commercial, community, and green space on a key corner.

– These 90 local homes would reduce workers’ commutes, which is good for them, good for the environment, and good for reducing traffic on Highway 305.

– These homes would have a lower environmental impact than single-family counterparts.

– 625 would offer accessible housing in a variety of sizes for different groups of islanders: local workers, school-age families, and senior citizens looking to downsize.

More importantly, Bainbridge has a history of exclusion that needs to be rectified, from the removal of Indigenous peoples and Japanese Americans to racially restrictive housing covenants, to Winslow, a suspected sundown town, as well as oversights regarding accessibility. These policies have had long-lasting ill effects. Let’s change that!

Bainbridge Island’s character aspires to be welcoming with its community orientation, Welcoming and Inclusive City Resolution, and incredible Welcome Pole carved by Suquamish artist Randi Purser. Now, let’s make it truly welcoming for all people and support 625 Winslow Way affordable housing.

Debby Haase

Bainbridge Island