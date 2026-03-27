Letters to the editor

Roundabout dangerous

To the editor:

Does everyone have a mother who lives on the island? You might come to the same conclusion on Mother’s Day weekend. The traffic going to and from the ferry line is significantly backed up the days surrounding Mother’s Day. If you’re trying to make a particular sailing time, you probably would need to be in line far in advance of the scheduled time.

Speaking as a mother who personally has been part of this routine for at least 25 years and coming from a family who at one point had five generations alive living on the island (some moms have lived here for 40 years) and four mothers within that family; I can easily state that a round-about forced onto this island at Highway 305 & High School Road would cause a dangerous experience.

The state already had its open comment period, which was not a two-minute timed speech, rather the state only allowed us to write in or email our comments. If the local government is not going to stand up for me and my family, this letter now is one of despair. On an average day, the traffic is busy at that intersection. Add on top of that a Mother’s Day celebration (or any other major holiday) with drivers who do not live here and take away the traffic signals…this is clearly a situation that is not optimal. At least, we need clearly marked separate ferry lanes and stop-and-go lights, such as they use on highways.

Heathere Cericola

Bainbridge Island

Roundabout reality

To the editor:

Sadly, COBI is abandoning the regulated signal-controlled traffic system at the intersection of High School Road and Highway 305. This vital intersection is presently equipped with timed signals that permit the safe transit of automobiles and pedestrians. COBI’s plan consists of replacing the present system with a roundabout where automobile traffic will be rapidly converging and exiting from four different directions simultaneously, with pedestrians attempting to cross the streets.

The difference between a roundabout and a signal-controlled intersection is that the passage through a controlled intersection is plainly permitted by visual signals informing drivers and pedestrians precisely when to proceed safely. A roundabout, where passage is optional, requires drivers to make actionable judgments, with timely signaling of their intent to other drivers, allowing them time to respond. Pedestrians must also make a judgmental decision, hoping drivers are aware that blinking red lights signify a request for safe passage crossing the street.

The planned roundabout will require drivers and pedestrians to quickly anticipate the actions of all participants within the carousel. Safely negotiating this carousel will depend heavily on all participants making instantaneous decisions.

Fred McGinnis

Bainbridge Island

Planning for reality, not just mandates

To the editor:

As the June 30 deadline for the Comprehensive Plan approaches, Bainbridge Island faces a critical choice: Will we plan based on our island’s physical reality, or simply rubber-stamp state density mandates?

First, we must address the “unfunded mandate” shield. Under RCW 43.135.060, the state cannot impose increased service levels on local governments without full reimbursement. If mandated upzoning requires multimillion-dollar upgrades to our water or sewer infrastructure to maintain “concurrency,” our City Council must demand that the state—not local taxpayers—foot the bill.

Second, we have a legal path for protection. HB 1110 allows cities served by a sole-source aquifer to seek exemptions from mandatory middle-housing densities. Why isn’t our Planning Department aggressively pursuing this to protect our “small-town feel” and finite water supply?

Finally, the ongoing Housing Accountability Act selected review is an opportunity, not a threat. The city should use this state audit to formally document that “massive upzoning” is physically impossible until the 2026 Groundwater Management Plan peer review is complete. If the water budget doesn’t support the growth, the GMA itself says the plan is legally inconsistent.

We must lead with a plan scaled to our water and protected by state law. Our future depends on growth that is fiscally responsible and environmentally sustainable.

Beth Crittenden

Bainbridge Island