Letters to the editor

Grateful for IVC

To the editor:

I am a fortunate senior who benefits from the various volunteers who bring my medications from the community pharmacy, drive me to medical appointments, shop for groceries and help take my recycling and trash out.

I make sure whoever brings my prescriptions knows how critical receiving these in a timely manner is.

The volunteers I’ve met are amazing. I’ve come to know some of them over the years, and we’ve shared our life stories. They’ve worked in the medical field, some in the tech industry, and some have traveled extensively. We’ve also shared stories that had us laughing hysterically. (I’m talking about you, Christopher).

Many of them help multiple recipients in a day. They are irreplaceable, and the help they provide needs to be widely acknowledged and celebrated.

You’re the best!

ElsaMarie Butler

Bainbridge Island

Free notary stuff

To the editor:

I am a notary and am happy to stamp stuff for folks for free. I do not charge and ask that you not try to pay me in any manner. No tips, gift cards, or anything, please.

I normally meet people outside in front of the Croquette in Winslow Green. They have good food, and you might wanna get a snack. If you have a hard time meeting me at the Coquette, I can come to you. Most any afternoon is fine. When you contact me, please suggest a day and time (in the afternoon) you can meet. 2 p.m. is the time I usually suggest.

A few rules….

Do not sign until I can watch. I have to see you sign. Bring ID for everyone signing. Please look over your document so you will know where everyone needs to sign. Seems like every document is different. Some documents require a notary and witnesses. If so, you need to arrange for witnesses to join us, or if you don’t have any, maybe we can find a Coquette customer to help. I need the names of everyone signing before we meet so I can put them in my log. I am not a lawyer, so I can’t give you legal advice, but I can suggest a lawyer.

You can message me on Facebook, call or text me at 206-790-7866, or email me at geraldsimonsen@yahoo.com, or just go out on the lawn at Winslow Green and holler. If you are bringing little ones with you, let me know, and I can even make balloon animals for them. I’ll be the guy with a Santa beard.

Feel free to remind me a couple of hours before our meeting.

Gerald Simonsen

Bainbridge Island

Intestacy laws

To the editor:

My ex-father-in-law passed three years ago, survived by my ex-wife and her brother. He died owning a marina on Bainbridge Island and had no will. When he passed, he had not seen his son in over 40 years. On the contrary, my ex-wife had a lifelong close bond with her father, extending to our kids.

When it came to settling the estate, my ex was told ad nauseam, “Your brother is a legal heir and has equal rights to the estate. The law says it’s fair. Her brother lawyered up and fought to control every aspect of the process. Ignoring the fact that after her father’s death, my ex took care of her father’s marina business. Why does a person who has cut ties with their family have equal rights in estate matters when a person dies without a will? What about you reap what you sow? What are judges for if not situations like this?

Verifying a personal relationship should be easy to do. Intestacy laws: In the absence of a will, state laws (intestacy laws) dictate that assets are divided among the closest living relatives, which includes children. I know I have personal feelings in our situation, but I can’t be the only person to wonder how it’s fair that an estranged heir has equal rights as someone who was really part of a family.

I would like to see some legislation passed, call it “proof of relationship,” where a person who has not had contact with the decedent for an extended period has less authority in the settlement of the decedent’s estate. That would be a law that’s fair.

Mathew Padilla

Ek Grove, CA