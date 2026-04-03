Letters to the editor

Everyone needs help sometimes

To the editor:

One of our Bainbridge Island neighbors, who lives alone without nearby family and takes pride in her independence, recently fell. When her doctor adjusted her medications, she was unable to get to the pharmacy.

That’s when Island Volunteer Caregivers stepped in.

Although it was late on a Friday, our Community Navigator responded as our volunteers do every day, picking up her prescriptions, delivering them, and helping her understand when to take them. Soon after, IVC volunteers began visiting to help with grocery trips, errands, rides to medical appointments, and companionship. When more support is needed, IVC also offers life enrichment and caregiver and grief support groups, reducing isolation and loneliness, even during life’s more difficult moments.

As IVC celebrates 30 years of service, and in light of National Volunteer Month, I’m reminded how we continue to show up for one another here on Bainbridge, in small but meaningful ways that build connection. She’s one of many, and the need is growing. 27% of Bainbridge Island residents are 65 or older, and many live alone or without nearby support.

In 2025 alone, volunteers drove more than 53,000 miles. More than 345 volunteers make this possible, and the need continues to grow.

What may feel small to you can mean everything to someone else. If you’ve been thinking about getting involved, this is your invitation. Visit www.ivcbainbridge.org

Joanne Maher

Bainbridge Island

Save the trailer park

To the editor:

I lived in the mobile home park when we met the challenge to purchase it. Out of the 50 households, 43 were able to come up with their share of the down payment. The remaining seven, mostly young single mothers, met their share with the help of a band of community angels. Otherwise, the trailer park would’ve been destroyed and developed to its highest density. It was an epic win by the little guy.

This community has kept its finances in the black for 20 years until it became apparent that the underground plumbing infrastructure was failing. What saved this treasured community then was through the generous support and belief of those who saw a good investment and…can help this community win again. Angel investments are available, as are tax-deductible donations. For more information to become an angel, or to donate, contact savethetrailerpark@gmail.com, or Housing Resources Board, PO Box 11391, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.

Dana Speer Rosenbaum

Bainbridge Island