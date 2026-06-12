Letter to the editor

Compassion measured by outcomes

To the editor:

The proposed LIHI housing project at the site of Bainbridge Island’s former police station is motivated by compassion. LIHI’s website states that it “develops, owns and operates housing for the benefit of low-income, homeless and formerly homeless people in Washington State.” That mission deserves respect and support.

My concern is whether Bainbridge Island is the right location for a project serving people who often require mental-health care, substance-use treatment, medical services, and case management.

Many of these resources are located off-island, primarily in Silverdale and Bremerton. For residents without reliable transportation, reaching them can be difficult and time-consuming.

These travel barriers may unintentionally make it harder for residents to obtain needed support, reducing their chances of long-term stability.

Housing is an essential foundation for stability, but it is rarely enough. Success often depends on access to services that help people overcome the challenges that contributed to their housing instability.

This is not an argument against helping homeless individuals, nor a criticism of those who support the LIHI project. It is simply a request that we consider whether an island community with limited service infrastructure can provide the environment most likely to help vulnerable residents succeed.

Compassion should be measured by outcomes, not intentions.

Mary Matthews

Bainbridge Island