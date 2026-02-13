Letters to the editor

625 project not rushed

To the editor:

Nora Masters’ recent letter (‘Follow SEPA appeal’) describes the 625 Winslow Way affordable housing project as “rushed” and an “aggressive, developer driven-process.” Both are false.

For more than three years, 625WW has been consistently championed by our City Council:

– November 2022: Council unanimously votes (7-0) to develop affordable housing on 625WW.

– Jan-Feb. 2024: City-hired consultant presents the financial feasibility of 100 units of affordable housing on 625WW. Council unanimously (7-0) approves an RFQ seeking an affordable housing developer to build 100+ units.

– May 2025: Council approves (6-0) a development agreement with LIHI, for a project with 90 affordable housing units above-ground-floor retail.

– August 2025: LIHI presents master plans for 92 units of affordable housing, noting that this will require amendments to the zoning code. Council requests (6-1) that LIHI create a 72-unit alternative, and directs (7-0) staff to draft the requisite zoning amendments (Ordinance 2025-21).

– September 2025: Planning Commission holds 7-hour meeting, which includes a Q&A with LIHI, and concludes with approval (4-2) of the enabling Ordinance. A second public hearing is ultimately canceled pending the SEPA appeal.

This process was neither rushed nor developer-driven. Every step of the way, it has been driven and supported by our elected representatives.

If the backers of the SEPA appeal want us to believe that they support affordable housing but are simply concerned with good process, they should take care not to misrepresent that process.

Stephen Hoskins

Bainbridge Island

Density increase the solution

To the editor:

I am writing in response to Nora Masters’ letter characterizing increased density in Winslow as rushed, unnecessary, and net-negative for the community. Many islanders like myself, who have watched affordable options get shot down over and over, disagree. Bainbridge ranks in the bottom 3% for affordable housing nationally, and has just been put under Selected Review under the Housing Accountability Act. We have a problem. Increasing density in our downtown core is the solution. Not only is downtown density better for the environment, it’s great for accessibility.

First, increased density is more sustainable. Studies have consistently shown that dense downtown cores with multi-family homes produce significantly less carbon per household than single-family homes: they consume less energy in heating and lighting, use less water, and produce less wastewater.

Increasing density also creates diverse housing opportunities and, in turn, a more vibrant, diverse population. This includes economic and racial diversity among not only workers, families, and seniors, but people with disabilities who face a higher risk of housing insecurity due to limited options that meet their needs. Unlike small-scale and privately-developed housing units, buildings with four or more units (like 625 Winslow) are subject to state and federal laws regarding accessibility, opening up more homes to our neighbors with disabilities.

Increasing density downtown is not the problem; it’s the solution. It will help us build a Bainbridge that is more inclusive and sustainable, which is what everyone claims to want.

Janna Cawrse Esarey

Bainbridge Island

Seattle Times article misleading

To the editor:

The lead article in the Seattle Times (2.6.26) paints an unflattering portrait of Bainbridge Island and depicts a distorted version of the facts underlying the 625 Project. This spurious narrative serves only those who will gain from its many misleading characterizations of the issues.

I was greatly disappointed by the disparaging sentiments of our mayor. The article states, “Moriwaki thinks some of the housing opposition is rooted in prejudice against people without money.” Later, he is quoted saying, “Are you saying working people don’t deserve views? … It really hurts my heart;” and “This shouldn’t be a place for just retired rich people.”

These statements are especially irresponsible for someone in his position. As a citizen, Moriwaki has First Amendment rights to speak his mind. But as mayor of COBI, which is currently a defendant in the SEPA appeal, Moriwaki should know better than to publicly mention the 625 project or others involved in the current appeal.

The prejudice of his other remarks in the article exemplifies the recklessness of those in power, who have tried to ramrod the 625 project by avoiding a mandated Environmental Impact Study. Indeed, the plaintiffs of the appeal base their claim against COBI more for the irresponsible and heavy-handed behavior of the City Council, city manager, and the planning staff than the 625 project itself.

The conflict over the 625 project calls for clear-headed leadership, not self-serving advocacy. We deserve honest and competent leadership.

Stephen Rowley

Bainbridge Island

Mayor comments troubling

To the editor:

The comments of COBI Mayor Clarence Moriwaki in the Seattle Times are very troubling. (“Bainbridge Island is squeezed for housing. That’s stirring debate.”(2.5.26).

One reason for my concern is the active litigation underway regarding COBI’s refusal to conduct a full Environmental Impact Study of the upzoning ordinance associated with the 625 Winslow Way housing development. His first comment to the media actually damages COBI’s legal defense:

“We’re a community that likes public input, so a lot of times it’s, ‘Let’s have one more hearing or one more study.’”

In his comment, Moriwaki confirms the appellant’s assertion that COBI did indeed want to avoid the impact study because it would slow the project. Furthermore, such public comments made during the SEPA appeal hearing are unethical and violate standard practice. He hurt the city’s legal case.

A second and more disturbing comment appears in the same article:

“This shouldn’t be a place just for retired rich people.”

I find this to be an expression of ignorance and divisiveness, as many of Bainbridge Island’s 24,000 residents are by no means “rich.” A diverse array of social services exists in COBI to support those residents who aren’t rich and need financial, food, and housing assistance.

It isn’t uncommon for elected officials to be compelled to resign/retire for making harmful and misleading public comments. A few do so voluntarily to preserve their honor.

Mr. Moriwaki, do you have any shame for what you have done to COBI?

David Schutz

Bainbridge Island

Stop debating, start building

To the editor:

As a longtime resident, I’ve watched the community get stuck in analysis paralysis about a variety of affordable housing projects. The projects end up endlessly debated to satisfy the opinions of the loud minority of NIMBYs on the island and never break ground. Let’s move past this. Either we value diversity, justice, and the environment on the island and should build higher-density housing for every wealth level, or we don’t. We can’t keep saying one thing and doing another. When the city pursues a project, it should limit public input to a reasonable time frame, make a decision based on input and community needs, and then move forward.

I personally would love to see affordable housing projects across the island. Not just at the old police station, Bethany Lutheran, and Wintergreen, but across the island. There are many opportune locations around where we could build affordable housing without significant disruption to natural habitats. We should feel energized by the prospect of bringing new people into our community to share our beautiful island home.

Michael Ross

Bainbridge Island

Keep our eye on the ball

To the editor:

Mike Kelly’s excellent Op-Ed, in the Feb 6th edition, was a glimmer of hope that, within our desperate and difficult times, we must all “keep our eye on the ball“ with regard to fighting climate change! So when the federal government “drops the ball,” we must look toward our state legislature and place “the ball in their court.”

For example, each of these proposed bills, mentioned in the Op-Ed, addresses our exploding future electrical demands. Whether it is simplifying the electrification of our homes, accountability for the energy use of our ever-expanding data centers to the need for a country-wide electrical grid, passage of HB1673/SB5466, HB2515/SB6171 & HB2296/SB6050 will “keep the ball rolling” toward a more sustainable future!

So, “knock it out of the park.” Please contact our state legislature and support these important bills.

Susan Schremser

Bainbridge Island

Turf clarification

To the editor:

Regarding the Feb. 6 article about turf replacement at Battle Point Park, the park district only used virgin crumb rubber as infill on the fields. Crumb rubber from shredded tires was never approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The existing fields lasted 17 seasons, far beyond their 10-year expected life. The district wishes to thank the late John Sloat, president of the Bainbridge Island Football Club at the time the fields were being planned and built, for his leadership and partnership in providing these safe, all-weather fields for the community’s use and enjoyment.

Ken DeWitt

Bainbridge Island

Support BHS basketball

To the editor:

I hope you’ll come help pack Paski Gym and cheer on the high school girls’ basketball team next week.

Whether you’re 9 years old or 90, the team could sure use your support, giving the Spartans a real home court advantage as they battle in the district tournament. The first game tips off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 18th), and BHS is also hosting the final rounds of the entire district tournament next Friday (Feb. 20th) and Saturday (Feb. 21st).

Bring a white towel to wave and be ready to make some noise for the Spartans!!! PS – the boys basketball team starts their district championship journey on Tuesday (Feb. 17) at 7 p.m. #PackPaski

Adam Hunt

Bainbridge Island