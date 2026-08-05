Primary results show most incumbents leading, fire measures passing

Preliminary results are in for Kitsap County races in the Aug. 4 primary election, with most incumbents holding leads and both local fire measures passing after the first count of votes.

The top two vote-receivers in all races will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Kitsap News Group is only covering the races with three or more candidates in the primary election, as the races with two or fewer candidates will automatically advance to the general election unless a write-in candidate garners enough votes.

Congressional District 6 U.S. Rep Emily Randall (Democrat, incumbent) will easily advance to the general election, receiving over 60% of votes (74,078) along with Teresa Fox (Republican), who received over 25% of votes (30,892). The other three candidates, Leon Lawson (Republican), Brian O’Gorman (Independent) and Macy Jones (no party preference) all received less than 10% of votes.

23rd Legislative District Position 2 Rep. Greg Nance (Democrat, incumbent) holds a big lead with nearly 59% (14,411) voter approval, followed by Lance Byrd (Republican) at nearly 30% (7,288). Both will advance to the general election. Kristin Lillegard (Democrat) received nearly 12% of votes (2,864). The 23rd District spans from Hansville to Bainbridge Island.

In District 26, which includes Bremerton and South Kitsap, Position 1 Rep. Adison Richards (Democrat, incumbent) is trailing David Olson (Republican) 43% (13,577) to 35% (11,009). Both will advance to the general election. Natalie Bornfleth (Democrat) received about 21% (6,657) of votes.

For Position 2 in District 26, Katie Cornell (Republican) and Renee Hernandez Greenfield will both advance to the general election after receiving the majority of votes. Cornell had about 44% (13,813) approval, and Hernandez Greenfield garnered nearly 40% (12,430) of votes. Tedd Wetherbee (Democrat) received about 13% (4,154) of votes, followed by Randy Phillips (no party preference) with about 2% (754) of votes. Incumbent Michelle Valdez did not run for re-election after serving in the position since 2015.

In District 35, which includes parts of Kitsap County, longtime Position 1 Rep. Dan Griffey (Republican, incumbent) holds a comfortable lead at nearly 53% (11,730) approval, followed by Jim Pierson (Democrat) at nearly 29% (6,373). Both will likely advance to the general election as Shaena Garberich (Democrat) is in third place at about 18% (4,080).

There were also two local fire measures passing after initial votes were counted Aug. 4.

The public services and governmental safety levy for the Bremerton Fire Department was barely passing at just over 51% (2,199), while the Poulsbo Fire Department’s bond for fire and emergency response facilities, vehicles and equipment was easily passing at nearly 72%. Bonds require over 60% approval to pass.

If approved, the Bremerton fire levy would fund firefighting equipment, staffing, and facilities. It would increase the city’s regular property tax rate by $0.48 to a total authorized rate of $1.95 per $1,000 of assessed value for collection in 2027. The 2027 levy amount would be used to calculate subsequent levies.

The Poulsbo fire bond will acquire, construct and renovate firefighting and emergency response facilities, vehicles and equipment (including renovating the fleet facilities; acquiring firefighting apparatus and medic units and firefighting equipment); issue no more than $7.64 million of general obligation bonds maturing within 6 years; and levy annual excess property taxes to repay the bonds. At an estimated rate of $0.18 per $1,000 of assessed value, the cost to the average home, currently valued at $528,283, would be $7.92 per month.

Voter turnout in Kitsap County as of Aug. 4 is nearly 30% with 81,063 ballots received. There are 203,314 active voters in Kitsap. Vote counts will be updated daily, with the primary election set to be certified Aug. 18.

For a complete breakdown of all the races, visit kitsap.gov/elections.