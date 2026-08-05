Bainbridge Island briefs

Loop 385 update

Kitsap Transit’s route 385, which loops through downtown Winslow, will operate in the clockwise direction only starting Aug. 1 in efforts to provide a more consistent, reliable service and make it easier for everyone to plan their trips.

The loop operates on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Service runs through Sept. 12.

Summer market

The Rolling Bay Summer Market takes place Aug. 8 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. in the parking lot of Rolling Bay Presbyterian Church.

The event features 24 vendors offering vintage finds, handcrafted goods and local creations, a news release says. From 11 a.m.–1 p.m., the West Sound Wildlife Shelter’s Raptor Rhapsody will take place, where attendees can meet live education birds up close and learn more about the wildlife that calls our region home.

For more information, visit westsoundwildlife.org/rollingbaymarekts/

Farm-to-table dinner

Friends of the Farms will be hosting a farm-to-table dinner at the newly christened Hamilton Acres farm at 5 p.m. Aug. 14, located at 6974 Island Center Road.

Guests will be welcomed with a summery cocktail, mocktail, or wine. Chefs Mira Rosenkotz and Mama Chef Catering will provide a locally sourced dinner crafted with the season’s freshest ingredients, a news release says. Live music will be performed by the Lori Dreier Band.

The event also includes fundraising with auction items and a paddle call.

Call for artists

The Bainbridge Island Studio Tour is now accepting applications from regional artists for the Dec. 4-6 event.

The tour is looking for handcrafted artwork by artists that reflects “the hand and spirit” of the artist. Studio space is provided. Artists do not need to live on Bainbridge Island, but should check the application form for details at bistudiotour.com.

Deadline is Aug. 21. Call or email Dinah Satterwhite, tour manager, for more information at 206-842-0504 or info@bistudiotour.com.

Unclaimed remains

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently in possession of the remains of 10 people who are considered either indigent or abandoned.

“We at the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office feel very strongly that these individuals deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and we would like to place the remains with family or friends if at all possible. Our office has dedicated numerous hours attempting to find family for these individuals to no avail. It is our hope that this joint outreach with the media will reach someone that we have been unable to locate through other means,” a news release says.

If you are a friend or family member of any of the following individuals, and would like to claim their cremains, contact the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s program supervisor at: jwallis@kitsap.gov.

Randy Simonson DOB 05/07/1956

Keith Price DOB 08/03/1958

Debbie Harwood DOB 03/30/1959

Marcus Jones DOB 01/06/1972

Wayne LeJune DOB 03-28-1958

Thomas Sutherland DOB 09-10-1959

Timothy Latta DOB 01-08-1968

Dale Hergert DOB 12-13-1950

Robert Cryder DOB 09-05-1968

Lakhvinderpal Singh DOB 06-12-1962