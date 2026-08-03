St. Michael Medical Center plans to hire EMS/triage nurse

St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, part of Virgin Mason Franciscan Health, is in the early stages of hiring an Emergency Medical Services/triage nurse in an effort to help reduce emergency department wait times.

Bainbridge Island Fire Department chief Jared Moravec said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, extended EMS wait times at SMMC have been occurring on and off for several years, adding, “extended wait times mean that firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics are delayed in getting back to the island to be available for the next 9-1-1 call.”

SMMC reports the current patient wait time of roughly 18 minutes from registration to being seen, a reduction from 30 minutes last year. The hospital does not compare locations because patient volumes may not be similar, SMMC chief nursing officer Rosie Apalisok said.

Since opening two combined emergency department/urgent care locations in Port Orchard and Bremerton, VMFH sees roughly 80 patients a day in Bremerton and 100 patient appointments in Port Orchard, with no wait time for emergency services at both locations, per Apalisok. She said SMMC has experienced an increase in higher-acuity patients, which can contribute to longer wait times.

“We have made great strides in improving access and patient experience while reducing wait times over the last several years. However, we have begun seeing an increase in higher-acuity patients that present to the emergency department at St. Michael Medical Center, which can lead to longer overall wait times on certain days. This trend is due to several factors, including an aging population and a rise in patients needing behavioral health support who must be stabilized in the emergency department.”

On average, SMMC reports they see roughly 70,000 ED visits each year, with Apalisok adding that emergency and urgent care remain top priority. The hospital also collaborates with local organizations such as Kitsap County EMS and Kitsap Public Health, among other local partners, to ensure timely access to care, Apalisok said.

KPHD director of community health Lynn Pittsinger said several factors can impact individuals accessing care, including time of day, availability of primary care providers, lack of beds for individuals requiring mental health admissions, and medical insurance, as several contributing factors to wait times.

“Kitsap County is incredibly fortunate to have several emergency departments and urgent care settings that have been opened over the past couple of years. In the United States, emergency departments provide the safety net for access to care for all, regardless of ability to pay. Emergency departments are obligated by law…to medically assess any individual who presents with a medical/mental health complaint. This is a good thing, but very difficult to manage due to the fluid multifactorial impacts that are at play in relation to flow,” Pittsinger said.