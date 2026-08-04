BI nonprofit holds 20th annual swim around island

Local nonprofit Arms Around Bainbridge held its 20th annual Around-the-Island Swim Relay Aug. 1, which began bright and early at 4 a.m. at Pleasant Beach, ending in the same spot at 8 p.m. after swimmers made their way around the coast of the island.

The nonprofit is volunteer-run and provides financial and emotional support to those facing crisis due to a major illness. AAB board members partner closely with recipients to provide support that is specific to their situation, including providing meals, grocery cards, or short-term assistance with paying bills.

A total of 53 swimmers came together this year to fill each leg of the route as they swam their way around the island. There were 16 access points every one to four miles where swimmers could enter and exit the water, accumulating to a total of 28.65 miles around Bainbridge Island.

“While a board member of Arms Around Bainbridge, I met dozens of folks struggling with illness, emotional stress and financial anxiety,” said Ken Goodman. “I often was the one who told them AAB had decided to pay their rent and utilities, buy groceries, cover uninsured medical costs, or pay for ferries and parking when they had medical appointments in Seattle. Their relief was obvious from the stunned look on their faces, to tears, followed by smiles. The round-the-island relay is what makes that possible, so I’ll continue to swim or paddle or both for as long as I can because I know that AAB actually changes lives.”

To ensure safety, there were also volunteer paddler escorts, people on kayaks or paddle boards, who kept an eye on the swimmers to make sure they made it to their destination safely. There were also larger boats out in the Puget Sound as well for additional safety resources.

The annual swim relay is AAB’s flagship fundraiser. To date, AAB has disbursed over $1 million to locals who are caught in a financial crisis as a result of serious illness. This year’s swim raised approximately $40,000 to help those in need.

“This milestone year featured updated routes, community outreach tables, and accessible events for…almost all ages and skill levels,” said member of the AAB board of directors Andra Sawyer. “This year’s relay featured a new start and finish location at Pleasant Beach as well.”

For those who wanted to still get in the Puget Sound but didn’t want to take part in the relay, AAB also held their Arms Across Blakely Fun Swim. The fun swim was designed for open-water beginners and youth in the approximately 300-yard harbor.

The day wrapped up with many of the original board members completing the relay at Pleasant Beach. Fire + Floe hosted swimmers in their sauna, and Treehouse Cafe provided dinner to relay participants and their families.

Heather Burger, who has participated in 19 of the 20 annual relays and was also one of the early board members of AAB, shared her thoughts about the day.

“It’s a day when people come together for a common purpose – to support families in crisis from serious illness. The swim is an apt metaphor for AAB’s work. The water can be rough, dark, cold and scary, but you’re never alone,” she said. “Every year gratitude washes over me as I swim.”

Arms Around Bainbridge began in 2007 with a group of friends who had a goal of providing their friend financial and emotional support as she battled ovarian cancer. Now, the organization has grown to hundreds of locals with the desire to help a neighbor out in crisis.