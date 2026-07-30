BI firefighter/EMT serves the community that raised him

Bainbridge Island local Max Hale’s path into emergency services began after an accident of his own that brought him into the care of the Bainbridge Island Fire Department when he was just 18 years old. The experience left a lasting impression, which eventually blossomed into his dedication to serving others and giving back to his community.

“I drew inspiration for this career following the accident,” he said. “BIFD provided me with exceptional care. The overwhelming feeling I had when BIFD personnel arrived at the scene of my accident was ‘Okay, they are here now and everything is going to get better.’ This is the feeling I hope to be able to provide to the citizens of Bainbridge Island, and what drove me to pursue this career.”

Shortly after recovering, Hale began EMT school and moved to Montana to pursue wildland fire. The firefighter/EMT then volunteered with Hyalite Fire Department in Bozeman for two years before being offered a job with BIFD in late 2022. Since then, Hale has been serving the community he grew up in.

“Growing up here, I was always excited to ‘get off the rock’. After leaving and experiencing other places for several years, I realized how much Bainbridge Island feels like home and how special of a place it really is.”

Since joining BIFD in March 2023, Hale has stepped into a fast-paced routine where responsibilities shift constantly from emergency response to ongoing training. “Emergency response is always the priority on shift,” he said. “Outside of emergency response, we stay busy checking rigs and making sure our apparatuses are ready for response and carrying all the necessary equipment.” To stay sharp on the skills needed to perform his job, Hale shared that more often than not, multiple company operations training drills occur during shifts, as well as keeping the stations tidy, continuing online training, and maintaining physical fitness.

Beyond emergency response, Hale shared that one of the biggest changes he has witnessed during his time with BIFD has been the department’s growing ability to support the community outside of immediate crises. “Since starting with BIFD, one great change that has had a systemic impact has been the introduction of community integrated healthcare through our partners at Poulsbo CARES,” said Hale. “There are folks in our community that we sometimes see during emergency response, who would greatly benefit from other services the Fire Department does not typically provide.” BIFD can refer people to Poulsbo CARES, which has a team that specializes in these services, including installation of home safety improvements, mental health services, or substance abuse help. “Poulsbo CARES allows us to connect people with these services where we couldn’t before,” he said.

For Hale, that kind of support reflects the broader mission of the department: caring for the same community that raised him. “The most rewarding part of working where I grew up is the privilege of helping people who created such a great community for me to grow up in,” said Hale. “Seeing people like my former teachers, mentors, friends’ parents and others in the community is incredibly rewarding.”

Even with those meaningful experiences, Hale said the job still comes with unique challenges. Working as a firefighter and EMT means 48 hours on shift, followed by 96 hours off. “During those 48 hours of shift, we have to be ready to perform at a moment’s notice,” he said. “I find it challenging to find the off switch when not on shift. This is an issue lots of first responders deal with, and it definitely leads to increased stress.”

Despite those challenges, Hale has found healthy ways to manage the demands of his line of work. “Folks have different ways of managing this, but for me, physical activity or a motorcycle ride help greatly,” he shared.

Still, Hale said the people he works alongside are what make the demands of the job worthwhile. “It makes work feel like home to spend the shift with the members of BIFD,” he said. “When we have a particularly rough shift, I know I can rely on my crew to lighten the mood and keep me going. The BIFD personnel and the experiences and skills they bring are what make it such a great place to work. The environment on shift can vary day to day, but it always feels supportive and it always feels like a place I belong.”