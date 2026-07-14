BHS grad to headline theater show in Seattle this August

Courtway graduated from BHS in June and will be attending the University of Washington this fall.

2026 Bainbridge High School graduate Dolly Courtway will take center stage this August as Wendy Darling in Seattle Rep’s Lost Girl, having secured the role just months before graduating.

The production, which runs Aug. 7-16 at Seattle Rep’s Leo K. Theater, marks a major milestone for the longtime performer, who has been with Bainbridge Performing Arts for the past 10 years while also participating in competitive rowing and a rigorous academic schedule, she shared.

After auditioning in March for Lost Girl, which explores what happens to the character after returning from Neverland, Courtway shared she was surprised when she received the casting email.

“I was very nervous at auditions because most of the other actors were in college or training at theater programs,” she said. “I distinctly remember telling my mom afterward how nervous I was and that I thought I did a terrible job. But, just a few days later, I opened my inbox to an email asking me to play Wendy, the lead. I was absolutely thrilled.”

Although the performer has been a Bainbridge Islander for many years, that is not where her passions for dance and performing come from. Courtway began her childhood living in Hawaii, where she spent seven years dancing hula and ballet before relocating to the Pacific Northwest. Once in Washington, Courtway expanded her training to include tap, contemporary and advanced ballet.

“Hawaii is where I first fell in love with movement,” Courtway said. “There is nothing quite like the joy of bringing a new story to life every single night.”

Courtway’s expertise doesn’t start and stop on the stage, however, but expands into the ocean, where she rows. Beginning the sport in eighth grade, Courtway later qualified for the Youth National Championships three times and served as the team captain during her senior year at BHS. Constantly in older age categories, Courtway found herself being challenged to grow in all aspects of her life.

“I loved being pushed to my limits every day,” she said.

Balancing athletics, academics and rehearsals often meant leaving home before five in the morning and not returning until nearly midnight, she shared.

“People always ask me how I manage to fit so much into one day, and honestly, the secret is just that I truly love everything I do,” she said. “That passion is what keeps me motivated to give 100% to everything I take on.”

A fast-paced routine quickly became part of Courtway’s everyday life, from studying her AP chemistry textbook at rehearsals to memorizing lines for performances during lunch.

This fall, Courtway will be attending the University of Washington, where she plans to study drama while also exploring her interests in various STEM fields, she shared. Being in the city will place Courtway close to a handful of theater companies, while also being only a ferry ride away from projects she will continue on the island.

“Growing up on Bainbridge has shown me just how important community truly is,” said Courtway. “Being a part of so many different groups has taught me the power of diversity and just how much can be accomplished when people work together. I am truly honored to call this island my home.”

For more information on the upcoming Lost Girl performances, visit seattlerep.org/events/special-events/lost-girl