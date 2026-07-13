BI considering employment agreement with Mauro as next city manager

The Bainbridge Island City Council will consider an employment agreement with John Mauro to be the new city manager at its July 14 meeting. If approved, Mauro is scheduled to start his tenure in early September, a city news release says.

Mauro has served as Port Townsend’s city manager since 2019. Prior to this role, he served as chief sustainability officer for Auckland Council in New Zealand, where he led economic, social, and environmental sustainability initiatives for an organization of approximately 9,000 staff and a community of approximately 1.5 million people, COBI’s website says. Prior to his time in New Zealand, he was a policy analyst in the Seattle Mayor’s Office. Mauro holds a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies and Conservation Biology from Middlebury College.

The other finalist, Jeff Niten, previously withdrew from consideration June 26 and decided to remain in his current position as Mountlake Terrace city manager. The search for a new BI city manager began in December when over 30 candidates initially applied after previous city manager Blair King announced he would be retiring. Ellen Schroer has served as interim city manager since Jan. 30 following King’s departure.

COBI operates under a council-manager form of government, meaning the city council selects and hires the city manager. The city manager reports directly to the city council. City staff reports to the city manager, per COBI’s website.