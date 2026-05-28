BI Council receives update on speed cameras, city manager search

The Bainbridge Island City Council received an update about the possible implementation of speed cameras as part of its May 26 regular business meeting.

Interim city manager Ellen Schroer said the city has selected a firm, DKS Associates, for community outreach efforts in the early stages. “This is a project that the City Council authorized staff to do outreach about to gather some information from the community on their opinion of speed cameras before you make a final decision. Staff has selected a consultant, and the outreach is beginning. We expect that information gathering and information sharing will happen in June, and a report will come back to you in July for a decision on whether you’d like us to continue working on that, and if so, where the cameras would be,” Schroer said.

Early work has included developing communication materials and messaging, including safety, program-purpose, privacy information, and frequently asked questions. “DKS began early outreach to targeted stakeholder groups and community partners. Engagement efforts will include up to six focused small-group meetings,” per city documents.

This follows the council’s previous action in March, which directed city staff to move ahead with pre-implementation communications and community engagement planning efforts for the potential future adoption of automated traffic safety cameras on the island.

Deputy mayor Kirsten Hytopoulos asked about the timeline of the program, as she doesn’t deem the topic a pressing policy issue. Schroer confirmed the timing of the report is flexible with the council’s availability.

Council also received an update about hiring efforts for the new city manager. Councilmembers Ashley Mathews, Brenda Fantroy-Johnson and Hytopoulos currently serve on a subcommittee to help with communication between the recruitment firm Raftelis and the City Council. City staff is also involved in the process, per the city website.

The finalists will be invited to a community engagement event scheduled for June 17, which includes a moderated Q&A and opportunities to speak with attendees, with the event being open to the public. Panel and City Council interviews are both scheduled to take place June 18, Schroer said.

Mathews provided an overview of the subcommittee’s meetings.

“We have had really great meetings that have all had the community at the center of really figuring out the best ways to engage folks, the best ways to open this process up, and the best ways to get the best possible candidates,” she said. Mathews said the interview panels have a wide variety of community and advisory groups, adding, “It was important, and we wanted to make sure that we were touching different interests, so we have climate, we have culture, we have business, we have services, and our municipal partners, and then all of the advisory groups.”