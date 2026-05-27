New ferry lane traffic signal added to 305/Winslow Way intersection

The state Department of Transportation wrapped up a roughly $19,000 project at the intersection of Highway 305 and Winslow Way, which included the installation of a new signal for ferry lane traffic.

The $19,000 price tag includes work zone traffic control, signing and signals. WSDOT crews were also able to include pavement-mounted tubular markers (reflective posts bolted into the ground) on southbound Hwy 305, separating the local traffic lane and the ferry lane.

“Our goal is to increase the distance between traffic control devices for the ferry lane and the local traffic lane on southbound (Hwy) 305. The work is being done in response to public input requesting more clearly defined rights of way approaching the intersection at Winslow Way,” WSDOT communications consultant April Leigh said.