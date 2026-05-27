NK School Board director hired as new WMS principal

Woodward Middle School has hired current North Kitsap School Board Director Miranda Smallwood as its next principal, effective July 1, the Bainbridge Island School District announced April 24.

Smallwood has experience in secondary education, including serving as principal of Kingston High School and in leadership roles within the Central Kitsap School District, as an assistant principal at both Ridgetop Middle School and Klahowya Secondary School, a news release says. She will remain in her role on the NK School Board, NKSD director of communications Jenn Markaryan said.

“Miranda is a relational, student-centered leader who brings both heart and expertise to her work, and we are excited to have her join our district and the Woodward Middle School community,” a statement from BISD superintendent Amii Thompson says.