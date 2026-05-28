Bainbridge Island briefs

Stewardship program manager Sierra Kross has been named the recipient of the 2026 Emerging Professional Award by the Washington Recreation & Park Association.

BIMA’s Treasure Trek

Grab your galoshes and get ready to discover art where you least expect it in Bainbridge Island Museum of Art’s Treasure Trek: a glass float seek & keep.

This summer, 200 hand-blown glass orbs will be hidden on public lands across Kitsap County just waiting to be discovered and treasured by intrepid art lovers. The rules are simple: you find it, you keep it. It is advised to only take one per person so more people can enjoy the hunt, a news release says.

The orbs will be hidden in parks, on trails and beaches, and throughout public lands across Kitsap County. Never quite in plain sight, the floats could be behind a log, in a tree, in a hollowed-out stump, under a bush, or other spots that help camouflage the grapefruit-sized artworks, per the release.

These glass orbs stamped with BIMA’s logo are created by Hilltop Artists, a Tacoma-based youth development arts nonprofit. These young glassblowers will create 200 unique “floats” inspired by the glass fishing net floats used by Japanese fishermen, the release says.

Share photos if you’d like—post your find on social media with the hashtag #BIMATreasureTrek and be entered to win one of five prize packages.

The first float drop will be June 1, and more will be hidden over the weeks to follow, the release concludes.

Free outdoor jazz concert

The Bainbridge Community Piano Association will bring live jazz back to the waterfront this June with its second annual outdoor summer concert at Waterfront Park in Winslow.

Set for June 14 from 4-6 p.m., the free event invites the community to gather for a relaxed afternoon of music overlooking Eagle Harbor. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy an early summer concert.

The concert is part of BCPA’s First Sundays Concerts series, now in its 21st year. The outdoor concert was introduced last summer to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.

“This concert is our way of thanking the community that has supported First Sundays Concerts for more than two decades, and of bringing music into a welcoming, outdoor space for all ages,” said Amelia Stewart, BCPA president.

This year’s featured performers are DUENDE LIBRE, a dynamic jazz trio known for blending Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms with the improvisational spirit of American jazz.

Cool Vibes Ice Cream and Cherry Creek Coffee will be on site, serving up coffee and ice cream.

Parks employee receives state award

The Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District announced that stewardship program manager Sierra Kross has been named the recipient of the 2026 Emerging Professional Award by the Washington Recreation & Park Association. This statewide honor recognizes rising leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment, initiative, and impact in the parks and recreation field, per a news release.

Kross’s work centers on community-driven environmental stewardship, youth workforce development, and expanding access to nature. Her experience spans roles with the Peace Corps, the Great Peninsula Conservancy, Kitsap County Parks, and now the Park District, where she leads volunteer programs and supports youth conservation initiatives such as the Student Conservation Corps.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for all those who have supported me on my path to achieve the Emerging Professional Award through the Washington Recreation & Park Association,” said Kross. “Just about five years ago, I took a position with Great Peninsula Conservancy through the AmeriCorps VISTA program, hoping to get back into working outside and connecting people to the natural world during the pandemic.”

BYS Fun Run

Bainbridge Youth Services Fun Run will be held July 4 in downtown Winslow, a community tradition that brings people together in support of youth mental health.

The event features a 5K, 1-mile route, and a Kids Dash.

For more information and to sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/WA/BainbridgeIsland/BainbridgeYouthSerivcesFunRun

BI crime log

05/19 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 13871 MANZANITA RD NE

05/20 WARRANT ASSAULT, 13539 MANZANITA RD NE

05/20 FOUND PROPERTY, 8800 FLETCHER BAY RD NE

05/20 IDENTITY THEFT, 9811 S BEACH DR

05/22 THEFT, 8800 MADISON AVE N

05/22 FOUND PROPERTY, 4192 NE EAGLE HARBOR DR

05/22 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 200 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

05/23 ASSAULT, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

05/24 HIT AND RUN, 9330 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD