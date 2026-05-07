Defending state champ Spartans go undefeated in Olympic League

Spartan Trey Thompson prepares to throw a pitch during a 7-3 Bainbridge win over North Kitsap May 6 in Poulsbo.

Spartan Henry Olsen tags out a Viking baserunner during a 7-3 Bainbridge win over North Kitsap May 6 in Poulsbo.

The defending 2A state champion and Olympic League-leading Bainbridge Spartans (17-3, 14-0 OL) beat the North Kitsap Vikings (9-7, 8-6 OL) 7-3 May 6 in Poulsbo.

The two previously faced the day before (May 5) with Bainbridge earning a 4-1 win over NK.

“It’s a rivalry game,” Bainbridge head coach Thomas Henshaw said. “It’s not because of this year or something that happened yesterday or something (else) that happened. It’s because it’s North Kitsap and Bainbridge.”

Spartan Wyndham Kochenash hit a deep RBI single to left field in the top of the second inning and McCrea Curfman followed that up with an RBI single of his own, giving Bainbridge a 4-0 lead.

Bainbridge starting pitcher Trey Thompson found himself in some trouble early in the bottom of the second, letting up two singles with no outs. Nonetheless, Bainbridge escaped the inning without letting a run cross home plate, keeping their lead at 4-0 entering the third.

Spartan Henry Olsen hit a deep triple to center field in the top of the fifth, scoring Will Rohrbacher and getting Bainbridge’s lead back out to four at 5-1. Thompson added an RBI triple of his own, giving all the momentum to Bainbridge, which extended their lead to 7-1.

Thompson was subbed out after hitting a batter in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Eli Tracy finished off the rest of the game.

“He was good, he was in the zone,” Henshaw said of Thompson’s pitching. “I think he got some longer counts that he probably wishes he (hadn’t had), but I think it was a nice tune-up for him for the next step into the playoffs.”