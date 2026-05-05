Spartans dominate league golf championship, send many to state

Olympic Trojan first-place finisher Chelsea Baven strokes a putt into the final hole during the Olympic League Golf Championships May 4 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club in Bremerton.

Bainbridge Spartan Samuel Patterson putts his ball during the Olympic League Golf Championships May 4 at Kitsap Golf & Country Club in Bremerton.

The Bainbridge Spartans took care of business at the Olympic League Golf Championships May 4 at Kitsap Golf and Country Club in Bremerton.

Athletes from Kingston, Bremerton, Bainbridge, North Kitsap, and Olympic all competed in the match. Spartan Tom McFadden took first overall in the boys bracket for the second consecutive year, and Olympic Trojan Chelsea Bevan took first overall in the girls bracket.

“I won this last year, so I was just trying to play my own game and try to get in the top seven [to advance to state],” McFadden said.

Results (top 7 advance to state, top 11 advance to districts)

Girls:

First place – Chelsea Bevan (Olympic) – 79

Fifth place – Samantha Stevens (Bremerton) – 96

Sixth place – Clarice Telschow (Bainbridge) – 97

T-seventh place – Tabor Houghtaling (Bainbridge) – 98

11th place – Clara Kang (Bainbridge) – 106

Boys:

First place – Tom McFadden (Bainbridge) – 70

Second place – Anderson Wicklund (Bainbridge) – 75

T-third place – Rainer Richardson/Henry Leigh (Bainbridge) – 77

T-fifth place – Tyson Brase (Bainbridge) – 78

Eighth place – Samuel Hodus (Bainbridge) – 80

Tenth place – Samuel Patterson (Bainbridge) – 82