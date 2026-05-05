Candidates begin to file for Kitsap election races

Candidate filing week is officially underway, and many hopefuls have already submitted their names for the numerous election races this year in Kitsap County.

Seats up for grabs this year include U.S. Representative for Congressional District 6, State Representative Positions 1 and 2 for Legislative Districts 23, 26 and 35, State Senators for Districts 26 and 35, Kitsap County Commissioner District 3, Kitsap County Assessor, Kitsap County Auditor, Kitsap County Clerk, Kitsap County Treasurer, Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney and Kitsap County Sheriff, along with multiple Supreme Court and District Court openings.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. May 8 to file. The top two candidates who receive the most votes for each race in the August primary will move on to the general election in November. Races with two candidates or fewer move straight to the general election.

The primary election is Aug. 4 and the general election is Nov. 3.

Below is the list of candidates who have filed as of the morning of May 5.

U.S. Rep – Congressional District 6 (2-year term): Brian O’Gorman (Independent), Leon Lawson (Republican)

State Senator – Legislative District 26 (4-year term): Deb Krishnadasan (incumbent, Democrat), Gary Parker (Republican)

State Senator – Legislative District 35 (4-year term): Drew MacEwen (incumbent, Republican), Carolina Mejia (Democrat)

State Rep. Position 1 – Legislative District 23 (2-year term): Daria Ilgen (Democrat), Joel Ard (Republican)

State Rep. Position 2 – Legislative District 23 (2-year term): Greg Nance (incumbent, Democrat)

State Rep. Position 1 – Legislative District 26 (2-year term): Adison Richards (incumbent, Democrat), David Olson (Republican), Natalie Bornfleth (Democrat)

State Rep. Position 2 – Legislative District 26 (2-year term): Tedd Wetherbee (Democrat), Katy Cornell (Republican), Renee Hernandez Greenfield (Democrat)

State Rep. Position 1 – Legislative District 35 (2-year term): Dan Griffey (incumbent, Republican), Jim Pierson (Democrat)

State Rep. Position 2 – Legislative District 35 (2-year term): Travis Couture (incumbent, Republican), Maria Littlesun (Democrat)

Kitsap County Commissioner District 3 (4-year term): Katie Walters (incumbent, Democrat)

Kitsap County Sheriff (4-year term): Brandon Myers (Democrat), Rick Kuss (Republican)

Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney (4-year term): Chad Enright (incumbent, Democrat), Joe Lombardi (Democrat)

Kitsap County Auditor (4-year term): Paul Andrews (incumbent, Democrat)

Kitsap County Assessor (4-year term): Phil Cook (incumbent, Republican)

Kitsap County Clerk (4-year term): David Lewis III (incumbent, Democrat)

Kitsap County Treasurer: (4-year term): Pete Boissonneau (incumbent, Democrat)