BI Parks & Rec hosts first Spring Carnival

A pottery wheel demonstration was one of many booths at the carnival.

The first annual Spring Carnival was hosted by the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District.

The first annual Spring Carnival, hosted by the Bainbridge Island Metro Park & Recreation District, took place at Battle Point Park May 2. Islanders of all ages gathered for live music, performances, games, and crafts to kick off spring.

A maypole dance filled the park with color alongside energy that radiated from a gymnastics and Cirque Cadia performance. A special circus workshop taught attendees real circus skills. Afterwards, carnival-style games hosted by local community groups kept the fun going. Many were seen at a pottery wheel demonstration, a petting zoo, and even a Strong Man competition.

Local food vendors Green Pot Deli, Sauced, Da Q Shack, Bluetree Cotton Candy, and Belfair Pop Treats and Espresso lined the park as well.

The idea for a Spring Carnival came to life during Park’s Earth Expo debrief. “For many years, we have hosted Earth Expo, an event centered on environmental stewardship,” said Park community outreach manager and organizer of the event, Emily Swift. “However, Bainbridge Island is fortunate to have many organizations that host events all April long in honor of Earth Month. We decided to pivot and create an event more directly designed for younger kids and families.”