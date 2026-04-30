Wing Point head golf professional qualifies for PGA Championship

Austin Hurt, head golf professional at Wing Point Golf & Country Club on Bainbridge Island, qualified for the 2026 PGA Championship May 14-17.

Austin Hurt, head golf professional at Wing Point Golf & Country Club on Bainbridge Island, qualified for the 2026 PGA Championship after securing a top-20 finish at the PGA Professional Championship April 29 at Bandon Dunes Golf in Oregon.

He finished the tournament at one under par, which tied for fourth place. Hurt was at the top of the leaderboard through three rounds but shot a 74 in the final round as the wind conditions made scoring tough.

It marks the second time Hurt has qualified for the PGA Championship, the first time coming in 2022, when he missed the cut. This year’s PGA Championship is May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.