Bainbridge girls rout NK in battle of top Olympic League teams

Viking Addison Jess competes in her doubles match during a 6-1 NK loss to the Spartans April 28 at Bainbridge High School.

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Spartan Claire Kwon hits a serve in her doubles match during a 6-1 Bainbridge team win over the North Kitsap Vikings at home April 28.

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Spartan Maia Tappen tracks down the ball in her singles match during a 6-1 Bainbridge team win over the North Kitsap Vikings at home April 28.

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The Bainbridge Spartans girls tennis team (10-0) continued its undefeated season by giving rival North Kitsap (7-1) its first loss in a 6-1 rout at home April 28.

The team’s win gave the Spartans sole possession of first place in the Olympic League.

“I didn’t expect to win 6-1,” Bainbridge head coach Mary McCombs said. “I thought it was going to be way closer than that.”

Results (bold indicates who won)

Singles:

Hazel Gori (Bainbridge) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-0

Catrina Godfrey (Bainbridge) vs. Senna Pearson (North Kitsap) – 7-6, 6-0, 7-6

Maia Tappen (Bainbridge) vs. Catherine Tritz (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 6-2

Doubles:

Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-2

Nora Drugge/Katie Graebner (Bainbridge) vs. Rachel Le/Emma Pappas (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-0

Claire Kwon/Tallulah Enns-Ford (Bainbridge) vs. Abby Knott/Coriana McMillan (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 7-6, 6-2

Lyla Taylor/Emma Terp (Bainbridge) vs. Meara Byers/Bianca Palafox (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 6-0