Bainbridge girls rout NK in battle of top Olympic League teams
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 29, 2026
The Bainbridge Spartans girls tennis team (10-0) continued its undefeated season by giving rival North Kitsap (7-1) its first loss in a 6-1 rout at home April 28.
The team’s win gave the Spartans sole possession of first place in the Olympic League.
“I didn’t expect to win 6-1,” Bainbridge head coach Mary McCombs said. “I thought it was going to be way closer than that.”
Results (bold indicates who won)
Singles:
Hazel Gori (Bainbridge) vs. Noelle Oberholtzer (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-0
Catrina Godfrey (Bainbridge) vs. Senna Pearson (North Kitsap) – 7-6, 6-0, 7-6
Maia Tappen (Bainbridge) vs. Catherine Tritz (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 6-2
Doubles:
Abby Schnee/Elsa Drugge (Bainbridge) vs. Addison Jess/Edi Smith (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-2
Nora Drugge/Katie Graebner (Bainbridge) vs. Rachel Le/Emma Pappas (North Kitsap) – 6-1, 6-0
Claire Kwon/Tallulah Enns-Ford (Bainbridge) vs. Abby Knott/Coriana McMillan (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 7-6, 6-2
Lyla Taylor/Emma Terp (Bainbridge) vs. Meara Byers/Bianca Palafox (North Kitsap) – 6-4, 6-0