BI approves contract with union that represents 83 COBI employees

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved a new contract between the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 160– Local 282, the union representing 83 city employees, and the City of Bainbridge Island as part of its April 28 regular business meeting.

Council unanimously approved the contract retroactive from Jan. 1, 2026, to Dec. 31, 2028. The contract includes provisions such as cost-of-living adjustments (COLA), and longevity pay. Union members previously spoke as part of public comment at council meetings in February and March in support of higher compensation.

“The pertinent terms relate to the cost of living increases 3% for 2026 and 2027, as well as an increase…between 2% and 4%…in 2028. Additional terms include a (one-year step increase on Jan. 1 each year] for those employees who are still not at the top step in their current range, as well as longevity pay for staff members who have been here between five and 20 years at a term of between 1 and 4%,” Public Works director Chris Wierzbicki said, who served as acting interim city manager at the meeting due to Ellen Schroer being absent.

Councilmember Lara Lant shared her support for both parties reaching an agreement. “I very much appreciate the union and the city working together. I know it was quite the process, but I think everybody hammered it out. And whether you’re in the union or not, as the adage goes, a rising tide floats all boats. So all staff should be happy. We, as a council who support staff, should feel pretty good about this,” Lant said.

Councilmember Mike Nelson voiced approval for the latest contract.

“I’m really glad to see that an agreement was reached, and I’m glad to see it was pretty favorable to our workers, especially in the first year, and I hope it goes a long way to attracting and retaining talent here in the city. And I thank all the workers here for their service, and I’m just glad we got there,” he said.