Bainbridge Island briefs

Comp, Winslow Plan public hearings

The Planning Commission recently scheduled a public hearing for May 14 at 6 p.m. at City Hall regarding the draft Comprehensive Plan, drafts Winslow Subarea Plan and draft code updates implementing these plans.

You can provide oral or written comments during the hearing or submit comments to pcd@bainbridgewa.gov. Comments may address any or all of the items under consideration.

Following the hearing, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council. The council is expected to hold its own public hearing before taking final action.

To see drafts of the plans, visit bainbridgewa.gov/162/Comprehensive-Plan

Water tank complete

The new 2-million-gallon, seismically resilient elevated Winslow Water Tank is now fully online.

The old tank is currently being demolished and is expected to be down this week.

There will be an official ribbon cutting in early June.

Art market

The Cove Art Market takes place May 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 278 Winslow Way E. The free, family‑friendly event features artists and artisans from across the Pacific Northwest, offering handcrafted art and gifts, spring‑inspired pieces, and one‑of‑a‑kind treasures, a news release says.

Bainbridge High School’s Garden Club will be hosting a Strawberry Plant Fundraiser at the event. More information is available at BainbridgeIslandArt.com.

Grace Church solar installation

Grace Episcopal Church announced it has been awarded a Clean Energy Grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce to support the installation of a 32.12 kW solar array on the roof of the church at 8595 NE Day Road.

The Clean Energy Grant is supported with funding from Washington’s Climate Commitment Act. The CCA supports Washington’s climate action efforts by putting cap-and-invest dollars to work to reduce climate pollution, create jobs, and improve public health, a news release says.

The system is expected to generate approximately 30,000 kW annually and will also support the church’s role as a Bainbridge Island resilience hub, developed in partnership with The Island School, to provide temporary shelter and resources during major disasters. The church plans to pursue battery storage installation in a future phase of the project.

“We are grateful to be able to play our part in Bainbridge Island’s growing reputation as a leader in climate action and clean energy — and to be doing it alongside so many partners who share that vision,” said Dan Rohan, Grace Church project manager.

The church will also extend the project’s benefits beyond its own campus. The energy savings generated by the solar array will be donated to Fishline to help provide direct relief to neighbors struggling to pay utility bills, per the release.

Once the church’s solar system is installed, itwill host a public workshop where community members can see the installation firsthand and learn more about how it works.

GMP presentation

On May 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center, the Water Resources Committee of the Bainbridge Conservation Coalition will hold an interpretive presentation on the Bainbridge Island revised draft Groundwater Management Plan.

All are welcome to attend.

Ferry Advisory Committee meeting

The public is invited to the next Bainbridge Island Ferry Advisory Committee meeting to give their views about Washington State Ferries. The committee’s next meeting will be held May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center (at Waterfront Park in Winslow, 370 Brien Drive, SE).

For details, including the Zoom link to the meeting, look up “Kitsap County Ferry Advisory Committees” online.

Music for All Generations Concert

On May 13 at 6:30 p.m., the Woodward Jazz Band, Woodward Choir and Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center’s Evergreen Singers will be performing in the 4th annual Music For All Generations Concert.

It is a free event that will take place at Woodward Middle School at 9125 Sportsman Club Rd NE. Woodward students, families and community members are invited to attend.

Call for Poets

The city and the Public Art Committee seek poets to submit their portfolios for a public art project celebrating the power of words in shared community spaces. Selected poets will be invited and compensated to create original work as part of this initiative.

Portfolio submissions are due June 10, and may be submitted online or by mail.

Learn more at bainbridgecurrents.com/classified/call-for-poets-bring-original-poetry-into-a-shared-community-space/

BI Police log

04/26 THEFT, 253 NE HIGH SCHOOL RD

04/27 INFORMATION ONLY, 14450 KOMEDAL RD

04/28 THEFT, 10075 NE WINTHERS

04/29 THEFT, 260 OLYMPIC DR SE

04/30 THEFT, 7666 HIGH SCHOOL

04/30 VIOLATION COURT ORDER, 11062 SKINNER RD NE

04/30 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, 1570 FORT WARD HILL RD NE

04/30 FOUND PROPERTY, 4541 TAYLOR AVE

04/30 FOUND PROPERTY, 969 WEAVER RD

04/30 FOUND PROPERTY, 7611 BAY HILL RD

04/30 INFO ONLY, 10847 BILL POINT BLF NE

05/01 THEFT, 9300 MANDUS OLSON RD NE

05/01 AGENCY ASSIST, 15347 SUQUAMISH WAY NE

05/01 ASSAULT, 403 MADISON AVE N

05/02 CRIMINAL TRAFFIC, 821 HIGH SCHOOL RD NE

05/02 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 245 HIGH SCHOOL RD NE 5

05/03 LOST PROPERTY, 11515 NORTHWIND CT NE