Randall’s first Congress term much different than state legislature

Kitsap News Group sent freelance reporter Mike De Felice to Washington, D.C., to spend a week with the 6th District’s U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA). This article, the first in a three-part series, looks at how the congresswoman feels about being in the minority party in the closely divided U.S. House of Representatives. Later installments will examine Randall’s record of bringing federal dollars to Kitsap County and will cover the Ferries Act, proposed legislation designed to bring more federal funding to ferry systems like Washington State Ferries.

U.S. Representative Emily Randall’s experience during her first term in Congress has been a far cry from the years she spent in the state Legislature, where she was part of the majority Democratic party and able to accomplish goals.

These days, the Kitsap County native finds herself in the frustrating position of being in the minority party in Washington D.C., where Republicans control the House, Senate and White House — a ‘trifecta’ — as she describes it.

With midterm elections a little over five months away and the Democrats seemingly poised to regain control of the House and possibly the Senate, Randall remains optimistic.

“I always said public service is a joy most days,” Randall said while sitting in her Washington, D.C. office. “That’s not how I feel in the minority party under this president. It’s definitely challenging. I can’t guarantee people that their bill gets a hearing. I don’t have any power to say that a budget ask is going to make it through,” the 40-year-old congresswoman said.

Democrats in Congress find themselves in a situation that has been likened to going into a fight with their hands tied behind their backs.

“It’s so frustrating. I feel the weight every day of the stories that we hear from constituents about what they’re facing and worried about — knowing that no matter what I do right now, it’s probably not going to be enough to reverse that damage on our community. I think about parents of trans kids who are trying to get them health care, people with disabilities facing dramatic cuts to Medicaid, and small health care providers who are trying to keep their doors open.

“All of our healthcare facilities are facing the strain of Medicaid cuts. I know (Bremerton-based) Peninsula Community Health Services is making tough decisions every day. They will be really challenged by some of the cuts, but they’re not closing their doors. They’re just having to get creative and maybe not offer all of the same services that they were able to before,” Randall said.

A primary source of Randall’s angst is President Donald Trump, who she says has convinced Republican lawmakers to cede their congressional oversight authority to him. Instead, Republicans in Congress simply go along with Trump’s edicts, she believes.

Frustrations with Trump

To get a read on Randall’s level of discontent with the president, she was asked to give a brief reaction to a series of Trump’s more controversial actions.

Conducting a military operation in the capital city of Venezuela to abduct President Nicolas Máduro: “Regardless of whether the leader is a despot, I don’t think that was legal or the right way to proceed.”

Destroying alleged drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean and Latin America: “I think ‘alleged’ is the important word here. I can’t tell you about what we talked about in a classified briefing, but I think it is clear over and over and over again that this president and this Pentagon are making arbitrary and capricious decisions about how to use our military force.”

Initiating warfare with Iran, at one point saying, “A whole civilization will die tonight.” “Threatening genocide on Truth Social seems like a really dangerous thing for our president to do. I agree with constituents that call our office every day. This isn’t a war the president should have chosen to get us into,” Randall said.

Talk of annexing Canada to become the 51st state: “That’s ridiculous.”

Discussing a takeover of Greenland. “Also, ridiculous!”

Recent social media posts about a ‘friendly takeover’ of Cuba: “Our work towards diplomatic relationships with Cuba under the Biden administration was so heartening. Now, this president once again is taking us backwards.”

Claims that news media present “fake news”: “He belittles anyone who doesn’t agree with him. It is media’s job to report the truth.”

Questioning the value of NATO: “Dangerous, short-sighted, self-serving.”

His fluctuating levels of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia: “Once again, this shows the president’s values aren’t aligned with the American people, but sometimes with people, like (Vladimir) Putin.”

Sparring with Pope Leo: “I don’t understand why you would pick a fight with the Pope. Especially after you took flak for posting memes of yourself as Jesus. Who does this president think he is?”

Musing about running for a third term: “Blatantly illegal. Dangerous. We saw what happened when Trump perpetuated the big lie the first time (about a rigged election). As much as I’d like to laugh it off as ridiculous, I think we have to take his musing as threats.”

Randall’s frustration over her party being in the minority is lessened by how she sees her constituents coming up with ways to navigate Trump’s second term.

“I see the people in my community working so hard to continue taking care of each other. Folks at the food bank, at hospitals and health centers who are trying to find ways to serve folks even though their budgets are cut. They are trying to figure out ways to mitigate the harm to take care of each other. That gives me optimism.”

Midterm elections

Randall, like other Democrats on Capitol Hill, is counting down the days to the midterm elections when every seat in the House of Representatives and one-third of the U.S. Senate is up for reelection.

“November feels like a light at the end of the tunnel,” Randall said, referring to the midterm elections. “I have been watching special elections across the country (where Democrats have won) and take some optimism from those. I hope we take the gavels back in November.”

Taking back the gavels, or regaining control of the House, means the Democrats would be able to set the legislative agenda, control key committees and be able to launch investigations into the administration’s actions.

As a member of the House, Randall’s seat is up for grabs in November. Despite the adversities she has encountered during her first term, the South Kitsap High alum wants to continue her work in Congress. She plans to file in early May to get her name on the ballot.

“I certainly hope to be here next year,” she said. “We have so much work to do — whether it’s holding a line as much as possible against the dangerous decisions of this Trump administration or hopefully being in a position to pass budgets and policy that really center on the needs of the people in the 6th District.

“As long as the people will have me as a partner in this work, I’m happy to do it,” she said.