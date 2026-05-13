2 fire apparatuses close to entering BIFD fleet

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department Board of Commissioners received an update about two new fire apparatuses as part of its April 4 meeting.

BIFD fire chief Jared Moravec said the agency is targeting to have a new Type 3 apparatus in service in the next few weeks, followed by the Type 1, with a targeted entry into service date in time for the 4th of July parade.

“The Type 3 is currently in our fleet maintenance shop having equipment and other items on the in-service punch list taken care of before it can go into service, ” Moravec said. “The Type 1 will be striped and lettered in the next couple of weeks and will then have to be outfitted. We expect to balance the Type 3 with our existing Type 6 between Station 21 and Station 22, with the final locations under review.”

BIFD also plans to take delivery of two medic units, which the agency intends to replace existing units set to be retired. Moravec said the agency typically retires medic/aid units every five to six years and fire apparatuses every 20-25 years.