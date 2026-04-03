BHS girls water polo stays undefeated with drubbing over Rogers

Spartan Audrey Kreigley keeps the ball away from a Rams defender in a 21-1 Bainbridge home win over Rogers (Puyallup) April 2.

The Bainbridge Spartans girls water polo team (6-0) has gotten off to a strong start this season with big wins over quality teams and has high hopes of accomplishing something special in the playoffs.

The Spartans have opened the 2025-26 season by defeating teams such as Gig Harbor, Kennedy, Bellevue twice, and Curtis, who has won the state title the last four years, beating Bainbridge in three of them. The team once again showcased its incredible teamwork and skill at home April 2, trouncing the Rogers (Puyallup) Rams (0-2) 21-1.

“The team is working really hard and really well together,” Bainbridge head coach Kristen Gellert said. “Our defense is the best it’s been in a long time. I keep saying, I would hate to have to play us.”

The matchup against the Rams served as the last home game of the season for the Spartans at the Bainbridge Aquatic Center, as the Ray Williamson Pool is under its final phase of renovation. Bainbridge will be playing the remainder of their home games at Olympic High School.

Against Rogers, Spartan Evie Atchison scored an early goal, giving Bainbridge a one-zero lead. Spartan goaltender Margaret Everett fielded a barrage of shots on goal from Rogers, successfully defending every single shot she faced in the first period.

Spartan Allie Paulson-Houser opened up the scoring for Bainbridge in the third, securing a mid-range goal after bringing the ball into Rams territory.

“You know, it’s really just the little things,” Paulson-Houser said. “Just putting in the work and in conditioning, trying to focus on every drill.”

The scoring barrage continued in the final period, as Bainbridge tallied an additional five goals to push the lead to 20. Rogers did not score a single goal in the second half.