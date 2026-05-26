American Legion Post 172 honors islanders who died in service

The event was held at Bainbridge High School’s Veterans Memorial Monument. Names of Bainbridge Islanders who died in service were read aloud with a moment of silence.

Over 50 armed service veterans and community members gathered at Bainbridge High School on this year’s rainy Memorial Day to honor the lives of Bainbridge Islanders who fought and died for our country.

The annual Memorial Day commemoration is hosted by the American Legion Colin Hyde Post 172 with Commander Gary Sakuma. The morning began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Scouts Troops 1562 and 1804, a prayer and placing of flower wreaths on the BHS Veterans Memorial Monument.

Mayor of Bainbridge Island Clarence Moriwaki read aloud the proclamation of honoring Memorial Day before keynote speaker Rep. Greg Nance took the stage.

“We say their names, we hold them. To our veterans gathered here, you know the weight of that. You carried it, and you carry it still,” said Nance. “You didn’t just defend the flag, you defended the idea that free people can govern themselves. That idea is still alive today. In this courtyard, in this community, in this country, because of you and those that we’ve lost, we’ve refused to let it fade. Let us honor, and then let us rise from this ceremony with a seriousness of purpose that all of them deserve from the living.”

The flag on the East end of the BHS stadium was raised to full staff with the help of Scouts Troop 1804, as islanders stood for the National Anthem before 3rd District Commander Matt Klous read aloud the names of Bainbridge Islanders who have died in service.

After a moment of silence, attendees rejoined at Colin Hyde Post 172 to continue to honor their fellow islanders.

This year will be Sakuma’s final year as Commander for American Legion Post 172, he shared at the ceremony. Sakuma was in the United States Air Force for 21 years and has been Commander of Post 172 since 2012. “I want to thank all of you here,” he said. “There are two things that Memorial Day reminds me of: one, honor, and two, remembrance.”