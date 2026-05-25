Bainbridge back in state baseball semifinals after 2 home wins
Published 1:30 am Monday, May 25, 2026
The No. 1 seed Bainbridge Spartans (21-3) are headed back to the 2A state baseball semifinals after two dominant wins at home May 23.
The Spartans handled No. 16 seed Pullman 8-2 in their opening game before cruising to victory with a 5-0 win over No. 9 seed Fife in the quarterfinals. Bainbridge will now play No. 13 seed Orting at 1 p.m. May 29 at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham, the site where the Spartans won the state title last season.
Eli Tracy pitched six scoreless innings, and Will Rohrbacher added a three-run home run in the win over Pullman. University of Oregon commit Trey Thompson pitched a complete game against Fife, only allowing one hit. Rohrbacher added another home run in the win over Fife.