Bainbridge back in state baseball semifinals after 2 home wins

Spartan Braden French pitches during Bainbridge’s 3-0 win over Fife in the 2026 District 3 2A Baseball Championship May 16 in Tacoma.

The No. 1 seed Bainbridge Spartans (21-3) are headed back to the 2A state baseball semifinals after two dominant wins at home May 23.

The Spartans handled No. 16 seed Pullman 8-2 in their opening game before cruising to victory with a 5-0 win over No. 9 seed Fife in the quarterfinals. Bainbridge will now play No. 13 seed Orting at 1 p.m. May 29 at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham, the site where the Spartans won the state title last season.

Eli Tracy pitched six scoreless innings, and Will Rohrbacher added a three-run home run in the win over Pullman. University of Oregon commit Trey Thompson pitched a complete game against Fife, only allowing one hit. Rohrbacher added another home run in the win over Fife.