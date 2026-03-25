Bainbridge Island briefs

Japanese remembrance events

On March 29–30, Bainbridge Island marks the 84th anniversary of the first forced removal of Japanese Americans under Executive Order 9066.

On March 29, Cascade PBS premieres “Origins” Season 4 at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, a new docuseries on Japanese American incarceration told through Pacific Northwest communities, with a post-screening discussion featuring filmmaker Andrew Inaba and exclusion survivor Lilly Kodama. Also at BIMA, the Ireičō: Book of Names — the national record of all 125,284 persons incarcerated during World War II — opens for public stamping with a specific goal: to stamp all 276 names from the Bainbridge Island Exclusion Memorial Wall before the book moves on, a news release says.

On March 30, survivors and descendants from 25 families on the Memorial Wall will gather at the Bainbridge Performing Arts Center to recite their family names aloud under the theme “Remember Me” — the same families who contributed $300,000 to complete the Memorial’s new Visitor Center, opening this fall.

Aging in Place forum

The Bainbridge Island Senior and Community Center (370 Brien Drive SE) will host an Aging in Place forum March 29 from 1-3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be expert speakers, as well as finances, social connections, exercises, and caregivers. Surveys by AARP and others indicate that those 65 and over strongly prefer to find a ‘forever home’ where they can stay the rest of their lives, a news release says.

Youth Art Award

The 2026 Youth Art Award, a program of the Bainbridge Island Studio Tour, is now accepting applications for outstanding work in visual arts. It’s open to all Bainbridge Island students/residents who are a junior or senior in High School as of March 2026.

Cash grants will be awarded at the May 14 BHS Spring Art Festivals: a grand prize of $400, first place of $250, and two $100 honorable mentions. Now in its 12th year, the Youth Art Award is funded by voluntary donations from last year’s Studio Tour artists.

The deadline is March 31. Applications can be found online at the Studio Tour website: www.bistudiotour.com/yaa. Students will need to supply an artist’s statement and five photos of their work electronically. All types of visual art are eligible – paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture, glass, photography, etc.

For more information, contact Studio Tour Manager Dinah Satterwhite at 206-842-0504, or bistboard@gmail.com.

BI author’s new book

Bainbridge Island leadership coach and author Amba Gale will release her new book, The Heart of Sacred Listening: Transform Your Relationships, Your Work, and Your Life, April 13.

Gale, founder of Gale Leadership Development, has spent more than two decades working with leaders, executive teams, and organizations—including healthcare systems and corporate leadership groups. Her work, which she calls “Sacred Listening,” is grounded in a simple but powerful idea: the quality of our listening shapes the quality of our relationships, our leadership, and ultimately, our lives, a news release says.

“In a world where so many people are trying to be heard, we often overlook the power of truly listening,” Gale said. “When we listen in a deeper way, something shifts—not just in the other person, but in ourselves and in what becomes possible between us.”

The book brings together stories, practices, and insights drawn from years of working with individuals and organizations navigating complexity, change, and growth. It explores how listening can move people from conflict to connection, from breakdowns to breakthroughs, and from isolation to a deeper sense of shared humanity, per the release.

Gale will also be participating in an Ars Poetica reading at Bainbridge Arts & Crafts April 11, where she will share her poem Ode to the Barn Owl, a piece that has accompanied the creation of the book.

No Kings demonstration

In conjunction with the nationwide No Kings day of action, the Kingston Alliance for Democracy and North Kitsap Indivisible will host Kingston’s third No Kings demonstration March 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Port of Kingston’s Mike Wallace Park.

Music will be provided by The Harmony Wombats, a dynamic trio featuring Bainbridge Island singer/songwriters Eric Auckerman and Rich Fassler, along with Poulsbo bassist Krista Webb. This group brings a fresh, harmonious twist to a wide array of classics as well as more recent songs of protest and resistance, a news release says.

23rd District Rep. Tarra Simmons and Reverend Amara Grace Oden from Suquamish United Church of Christ will speak at 3 p.m.

Following the talks, those attending will carry their signs of resistance to the sidewalk along Highway 104 to greet ferry traffic.

For more information, visit nokings.org/

BI police log

03/09 AGENCY ASSIST, 270 OLYMPIC DR

03/09 INFO ONLY, 13502 PHELPS RD NE

03/09 THEFT, 6207 NE WILLIAMS LN

03/09 IDENTITY THEFT, 10428 BRACKENWOOD LN

03/10 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 126 WINSLOW WAY W

03/11 IDENTITY THEFT, 170 HARBOR SQUARE LOOP

03/12 ASSAULT, 8770 FLETCHER BAY RD NE

03/12 THEFT, 1315 WINTERGREEN LN

03/12 FOUND PROPERTY, 4565 POINT WHITE DR NE

03/14 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 301 SHANNON DR SE

03/14 ANIMAL INFO, 13900 TOAD HOLLER PL NE

03/15 TRESPASSING, 11096 ROLLING BAY WALK

03/15 DUI, 1270 MADISON AVE N

03/15 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 253 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/15 TRESPASSING, 11096 ROLLING BAY WALK

03/15 DUI, 1270 MADISON AVE N

03/15 SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, 253 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/16 INFO ONLY, 9118 NE HIDDEN COVE RD

03/16 FRAUD, 3748 W BLAKELY AVE NE

03/17 MALICIOUS MISCHIEF, 10488 NE COUNTRY CLUB RD

03/17 THEFT OF MV, 14469 SUNRISE DR NE

03/17 THEFT, 10190 NE YAQUINA AVE

03/17 TRESPASSING, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

03/17 FRAUD, 6809 NE BERGMAN RD

03/19 THEFT, 1661 DEVENNY AVE

03/19 INFO ONLY, 13502 PHELPS RD NE

03/19 THEFT, 234 WOOD AVE SW

03/19 THEFT, 7043 NE TWIN PONDS RD

03/19 INFO ONLY, 8489 MADISON AVE N

03/20 THEFT, 3000 PLEASANT BEACH DR

03/20 DOMESTIC VERBAL, 245 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/21 INCIDENT, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

03/21 FRAUD, 16676 AGATE PASS RD NE