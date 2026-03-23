Bainbridge soccer off to fast start this season, beats P.A. 4-0

The Bainbridge Spartans huddle up before their home match against Port Angeles March 20.

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Spartan midfielder Will Treverton fights for the ball in a 4-0 Bainbridge home win over Port Angeles March 20.

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The Bainbridge Spartans boys soccer team (3-0) beat the Port Angeles Roughriders (3-1) 4-0 at home March 20, putting them near the top of the Olympic League standings early on in the season.

The Spartans have not allowed a goal in league play so far this season, highlighting strong defensive play from their core. Bainbridge additionally beat the defending 4A state champ Woodinville Falcons 4-3 March 12.

“I think it’s the structure we build with our back line and just the priorities we have them [the Spartans] focus on in practice,” Bainbridge assistant coach Porter Herbig said.

Bainbridge struck first in the 29th minute against PA with Spartan forward Cruz Piland putting in the first goal of the match. PA did not generate a single shot on goal throughout the first 20 minutes of the first half.

Piland earned another up-close shot-on-goal opportunity with 15 minutes remaining in the half, but couldn’t get the ball to find the back of the net.

Spartan goaltender Cooper Harrington defended a shot on goal attempt from the Roughriders, and midfielder Will Treverton quickly got the ball on the other side of the field and put another goal in with seven minutes remaining in the half, putting Bainbridge up 2-0.

“Boys in the back are strong,” Piland said. “People step out, we have depth on the scene.”

The Roughriders earned another opportunity to put in a score after earning a corner kick with 31 minutes remaining in the match, but couldn’t convert a goal.

Spartan Alden Hauge scored another goal for Bainbridge at the 28-minute mark, maintaining the momentum Bainbridge carried into halftime, going up 3-0.

Bainbridge’s defense continued to hold strong, preventing an opponent from scoring for the second match in a row.

“A lot of us are coming back [from] last year…we rekindled the flame from last year,” Piland said. “The Woodinville game prepared us for anything.”