Pitching leads Spartans to first league win over Olympic

Spartan Will Rohrbacher rounds third base in a 4-1 Bainbridge win over Olympic March 17 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

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Spartan McCrea Curfman throws a pitch in a 4-1 Bainbridge win over Olympic March 17 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

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The reigning 2A state champion Bainbridge Spartans beat the Olympic Trojans 4-1 in their Olympic League season opener March 17 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds.

“With the weather being so bad, our defense was a little rusty today,” Bainbridge coach Thomas Henshaw said.

Bainbridge opened up the game by scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, via hits from players such as Braden French, A.J. Larsen, Kai Dikman and Will Rohrbacher.

“I think that’s’ [the strong first inning] adrenaline,” Henshaw said. “Guys are pumped, and then they kind of just settled in.”

Olympic responded in the bottom of the first with an RBI single off of Spartan starting pitcher McCrea Curfman, making the score 4-1.

Trojan starting pitcher Chase Beninger managed to get out of the top of the second quickly, retiring the next three Bainbridge batters. Nonetheless, the Curfman made quick work of the Trojans as well, earning three quick outs in the bottom half of the inning.

Bainbridge made a pitching change in the bottom of the third, subbing in French for Curfman. French made quick work of the Trojan batters, retiring all three of them.

The Spartans loaded the bases again in the top of the fourth, but Curfman hit into a double play, ending any scoring opportunities for Bainbridge.

Trojan Gavin Wells almost hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth, but centerfielder Larsen climbed the fence and made a spectacular catch to rob him.

Olympic made a pitching change in the top of the fifth, subbing in reliever Toby Moore.

French singled on a bunt in the top of the fifth, giving the Spartans their first hit since the first inning. Nonetheless, a double play ended the top half of the inning.

Larsen reached second base in the top of the sixth, giving Bainbridge their first scoring opportunity since the first inning. However, Bainbridge couldn’t get another runner on base, keeping the score at 4-1.

The Spartans’ pitching remained vigilant, stifling the Trojans in the last few innings to earn the win.

“They [the Spartans] battled hard, they worked through some challenging moments in the game,” Henshaw said. “The pitchers, both McCrea and Braden, [did] really well.”