Bainbridge Island briefs

City manager survey

The City of Bainbridge Island is inviting community members to help inform the recruitment of the next city manager by participating in a short public survey.

The Bainbridge Island City Council is seeking input from residents, businesses, and community stakeholders about the skills, leadership qualities, and experience they believe are most important for the next city manager, per a news release. The survey also asks participants to share their perspectives on the most pressing issues currently facing the city.

Feedback gathered through the survey will help inform the city manager recruitment process and will be shared with the City Council and candidates who interview for the position. Responses are anonymous and will be presented to the council without edits.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and will remain open through March 20.

Take the survey here: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/ftBRs1

“Community participation is an important part of ensuring the city recruits a city manager who reflects the priorities and values of Bainbridge Islanders,” the release says.

New BP executive director

Bainbridge Prepares recently announced the appointment of Stephen Richardson as its new executive director, succeeding outgoing executive director Dominique Cantwell.

Richardson brings more than 20 years of experience working with nonprofit organizations and humanitarian initiatives around the world, a news release says. In his twenties, he co-founded a nonprofit supporting youth development initiatives in South Africa. Seeking to deepen his expertise in program design and evaluation, he later earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, launching a career working with international nonprofits in some of the world’s most challenging environments.

Over the course of his career, Richardson has supported humanitarian responses ranging from post-disaster recovery efforts in the Philippines following Typhoon Haiyan to collaborating with local organizations serving affected populations in Syria during the height of the civil war. He has partnered with government, private, and civil society organizations; managed multimillion-dollar annual budgets; and led large teams of staff and volunteers, per the release.

“We are stronger and more prepared when we work together,” says Richardson, who plans to continue and expand “the collaborative approach that has always been part of Bainbridge Prepares’ DNA.”

BPAA event

A special free Second Saturday Science Talk at Battle Point Observatory, The Moon: Earth’s Wondrous Companion, will take place March 14 at 7 p.m.

Celebrate this month’s eclipse and the planned launch of Artemis II at the observatory, a news release says. From phases to tides to the history of the space race and beyond, all things lunar will be covered with guest speaker Eleanor Uyyek.

All experience levels are welcome for this family-friendly event. Please register in advance as space is limited in the planetarium: bpastro.org/events or if you have questions, email info@bpastro.org.

BI Greeks event

Join Bainbridge Island Greeks at 4 p.m. March 15 at the Bainbridge Island Fire Department’s Station 21 community room (8895 Madison Avenue NE) for an afternoon with Greek-American New York Times bestselling author Thomas Greanias, as he explores Greek history from Atlantis to Wolrd War II and beyond.

The 30-minute lecture will be followed by a Q&A and light refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to bring light finger food. Alcohol is prohibited in the event space. Carpooling is recommended as parking space is limited at BIFD.

Email bainbridgeislandgreeks@gmail.com with any questions.

Office space needs

The Marge Williams Center is celebrating its 25th year of providing low-cost office space to local nonprofits.

“As we look ahead to the next 25 years, we want to hear from nonprofit organizations serving Bainbridge Island about their office space needs now and in the future,” a news release says.

The center is interested in up-and-coming island nonprofits that are interested in small office space, perhaps for the first time, and from those that may be growing into a need for larger spaces or suites in Winslow.

“Please tell us what kind of office space you are looking for, the number of employees or volunteers you need to accommodate, whether you currently rent office space elsewhere, and in what time frame you’re looking for space. Kitsap County nonprofits serving Bainbridge Island are also asked to reach out,” per the release.

Email your confidential responses to margewilliamscenter@gmail.com, or write to them at Marge Williams Center, 221 Winslow Way W., Suite 308, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110.

Environmental Conference

“Rising Seas” is the topic of the 2026 Bainbridge Island Environmental Conference, 12:30-4 p.m. March 29 at IslandWood. Register today at www.islandwood.org/biec-rising-seas.

This year’s conference focuses on the latest science behind sea level rise in Puget Sound, the real impacts already being felt on Bainbridge Island, and the tools, policies, and community actions that can help us adapt, a news release says. Through plenary talks, panel discussions, interactive breakout sessions, and tabling with local organizations, participants will learn how sea level rise affects natural habitats, parks and recreation access, infrastructure, housing, public health, and long-term community resilience.

“The conference emphasizes practical, place-based solutions by highlighting current efforts underway locally and regionally, sharing lessons learned, and creating space for dialogue across sectors. Participants will leave with a clearer understanding of the challenges ahead, opportunities to reduce personal and collective risk, and ways to support stewardship of our island’s natural and built environments,” the release says.

In addition to the conference, attendees can also register for field trips March 28 to see sea level rise impacts and adaptation strategies firsthand at sites around Bainbridge Island, and lunch March 29 before the conference at IslandWood.

See the conference schedule and register at www.islandwood.org/biec-rising-seas

For more information: email Deb Rudnick of EcoAdapt at deb.rudnick@ecoadapt.org.

BI police log

03/01 THEFT, 253 HIGH SCHOOL RD

03/02 THEFT, 10807 OLALLIE LN NE

03/02 FOUND PROPERTY, 8804 MADISON AVE N

03/02 FOUND PROPERTY, 343 WINSLOW WAY E

03/04 THEFT, 280 WYATT WAY NE B207

03/06 INFO ONLY, 8938 SPRINGWOOD AVE NE

03/06 BURGLARY, 278 WINSLOW WAY E 105

03/06 ASSAULT, 10861 NE MANITOU PARK BLVD

03/07 AGENCY ASSIST, 4411 POINT WHITE DR NE