Letters to the editor

Reduce water usage

To the editor:

The issue of water has come up in the discussion about affordable housing, and it’s an important consideration. However, I haven’t heard discussion about the problems with private housing’s consumption of water.

It is not equitable to focus only on the affordable side. Affordable housing is not the problem. We all are the problem. Each household can start now reducing its water usage, and COBI can focus on conservation policies and recommendations to prevent a crisis from ever happening.

The city’s water pricing could provide stronger incentives for home and lawn water restrictions. These are a few ideas, and there are many more ways to approach this. Let’s get ahead of the issue and secure our island’s future for all the kinds of housing we need.

Leigh Jones-Bamman

Bainbridge Island

Review website improved

To the editor:

Congratulations to the BI Review for their recent online redesign, making the site legibility and usability current and compatible for mobile and PC users. While some stylistic choices may seem retro, simplicity rules, and the efficient delivery of news and information is the primary order of business. I know how difficult changes in design can be, but kudos to the staff for getting to the current look and feel.

Douglas Heinlein

Bainbridge Island