KPUD places public power authority measure on November ballot

Fallen tree branches hang on power lines on Locker Road near Garfield Avenue in South Kitsap in February of 2025.

The Kitsap Public Utility District Board of Commissioners voted July 28 to place a measure on the Nov. 3 general election ballot asking Kitsap County voters whether they wish to authorize KPUD to provide electric utility service.

If approved by voters, the measure would grant KPUD the legal authority to construct or acquire electric facilities for generation, transmission, or distribution of power as permitted under Washington law. Approval of the measure would not require KPUD to provide electric service, acquire an existing electric system, or construct new electric infrastructure, a news release says. Electric service in Kitsap County is currently provided by Puget Sound Energy, an agency that has had rate increases over the last few months.

“Today’s action is one step in a much longer process, and the voters will determine whether that process continues,” said KPUD Board President Debra Lester.

The board’s action follows a public listening session, written comments submitted by community members, and discussion during public board meetings. Commissioners considered public input alongside questions about local control, long-term community needs, and the role a public utility could play in providing electric service, per the release.

If voters approve the measure in November, the board has plans to conduct a comprehensive investigation into whether providing electric service is in the best interest of Kitsap County residents. That work could include a feasibility study evaluating potential costs, anticipated electric rates, operational considerations, financing options, and other factors necessary for informed decision-making, KPUD says.

“Completion of a feasibility study would not commit KPUD to providing electric service. Any future decisions would require additional board action following public discussion and review of the study’s findings,” the release says. “If the measure is not approved by voters, KPUD would not receive the authority to provide electric service, and the current process would conclude. Any future consideration of the issue would require a new process, such as a community-initiated proposition placed on the ballot in accordance with state law.”

KPUD is a locally governed public utility providing drinking water, wastewater, and telecommunications services and infrastructure to communities throughout Kitsap County.