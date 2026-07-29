Bainbridge Island briefs

BAC exhibit

Bainbridge Arts & Crafts is hosting a special exhibit Aug. 7 from 6-8 p.m. of photos by children from Fotokids, a Guatemala-based nonprofit that serves at-risk children affected by poverty and violence by giving them a chance to learn photography, graphic design, media technology, and vocational skills. The exhibit runs through Aug. 23.

There will be a free informational program Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. with Fotokids executive director Evelyn Mansilla, communications director Berlin Jurez, both Fotokids graduates, and Bainbridge Island-based board member Kami Lee.

A free after-hours reception with the Fotokids representatives takes place Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. Space is limited; reservations can be made by calling Bainbridge Arts & Crafts at 206-842-3132 or on the BAC website.

IslandWood author event

Author and journalist Richard Louv will be at IslandWood Aug. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. to celebrate his newest book, Noticing: Intimate Encounters With Nature.

Louv will be sitting down with Bainbridge Island’s own Howard Frumkin—physician, epidemiologist, and University of Washington professor emeritus—for a conversation on the deep connection between nature, health, and community, a news release says.

After the talk, attendees can get their fresh book copy signed, meet Louv, and mingle with fellow nature lovers.

For tickets, visit islandwood.org/event/noticing-intimate-encounters-with-the-natural-world-with-richard-louv/

BI nonprofit award

Bainbridge Island nonprofit Ink & Ribbon Press recently announced the winner of the inaugural LemonLight Prize 2026, its annual $3,000 award for a single poem.

Dawn McGuire, a poet and neurologist who divides her time between Atlanta and Northern California, has been selected as the winner for her poem Mule. Four honorable mentions were also chosen by final judge Leila Chatti, award-winning author of Deluge.

The prize drew 706 entries from eight countries, per a news release.

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