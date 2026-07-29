BIFD’s fleet replacement plan shows increasing costs

The Bainbridge Island Fire Department Board of Commissioners received an update about the agency’s fleet replacement plan as part of its July 22 meeting.

BIFD deputy chief Brian Carson described the plan covering years 2026- 2041 as a road map that captures future funding. The department currently has a fleet of roughly 30 vehicles, which aim to support adopted service levels and daily organizational needs of the department.

Carson said he reviewed the department’s existing fleet plan last approved in 2016 and updated in 2018, noting costs have risen since the plan’s adoption, adding, “a type one engine that cost under $600,000 in 2020 went for $1 million in 2025,” he said. Additionally, apparatus have taken longer to build than in previous years.

Estimated apparatus replacement costs include: in 2027: $306,800; five-year cost: $3,013,200; 10-year cost: $6,781,600; and 15-year cost: $10,499,200, per agency documents.

BIFD fire chief Jared Moravec said funding considerations are needed in order for the department to place future orders, as the department cannot replace apparatus without funding.

Carson said not every apparatus needs to be replaced at the same time. As units age, Carson said they move into reserve status, while newer units serve as primary units. Carson said fire engines and medic/aid units are the backbone of the BIFD fleet, adding, “they’re the only two unit type reserves that are necessitated,” he said.

BIFD previously took delivery of a new type three fire apparatus and new medic units in recent months. Regarding the lifespan of apparatuses, Carson said aid/medic units have a rough lifespan of seven to nine years and fire engines have a roughly 20-year service life. Aid/medic units are between one and three years old for primary units and four years old for a reserve unit.

Carson said scheduled replacement dates are targets which should be reviewed annually based in part on the condition of vehicles. No formal action was taken as part of the July 22 meeting.