BIPD sergeant under investigation after arrest for alleged assault

Bainbridge Island Police Department Sergeant Charles McCarty has been placed on paid administrative leave while a criminal investigation is underway following his April arrest in Seaside, Oregon, where he is facing charges of domestic violence assault, harassment, and driving under the influence after allegedly pushing his girlfriend down onto the ground.

McCarty pled not guilty to both the assault and harassment charges. Portland-based criminal defense attorney Conor Huseby confirmed via email that McCarty pled no contest to the DUI charge and entered a diversion program, which means if he complies with the terms of diversion, the DUI will be dismissed. Clatsop County deputy district attorney Brian Lockwood said a case management hearing is set for Aug. 5 on McCarty’s domestic violence and harassment charges.

An internal investigation is being conducted by Independent Review and Consulting Group. BIPD police chief Joe Clark said the Seaside Police Department is investigating the incident, and criminal charges would be scheduled in Clatsop County Circuit Court. He wrote in an email that the department placed McCarty on paid administrative leave April 21. He also said the department is not aware of McCarty having any prior criminal history.

“The city takes these allegations seriously and will continue to follow appropriate legal and personnel processes as the matter moves forward,” Clark said. “When the Bainbridge Island Police Department was first notified of the arrest by the Seaside Police Department in April, immediate action was taken. The officer was placed on administrative leave, removed from all job duties, and all city-issued weapons and law enforcement authority were removed pending further review.”

McCarty previously worked at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy for roughly 17 years before transferring to BIPD in 2018. A BIPD Facebook post highlighting his promotion to corporal in 2021 stated that McCarty has served as a field training officer, marine officer, firearms instructor, Taser instructor, and patrol tactics instructor. He also provided instruction in active shooter response and women’s self-defense for the department.

Police report

At approximately 10:40 p.m. April 19, Seaside police responded to a disturbance call where a bystander said he saw a couple fighting and stated that he witnessed an intoxicated man push a female subject down at one point, and the woman got up, and the man continued to follow her. The witness said the man also called the woman derogatory names. Seaside police later located a man who they determined to be McCarty and the woman, his girlfriend, per a police report obtained through a public records request.

A police officer responded to the hotel the couple was staying at to speak with McCarty’s girlfriend. “I heard the elevator ding noise, and when it opened, I initially didn’t see anyone. I heard a female voice say something similar to ‘I won’t tell them you pushed me,’ per the incident report. The officer reported that the woman seemed shocked to see him and quickly hung up the phone. He asked the woman if she was fighting with her boyfriend, which she confirmed. The woman stated she doesn’t frequently argue with McCarty, and this was the first time it had become physical, the report states.

The woman stated she had too much to drink and denied hitting McCarty. When asked why McCarty may have pushed her, she stated she was unsure if McCarty had pushed her or if she had tripped, per the report. Throughout the interview, the officer stated he reviewed text messages between McCarty and his girlfriend, which he believed indicated McCarty pushed his girlfriend.

The report says officers photographed scratches and abrasions on the woman’s knee, finger, and elbow. “I explained to McCarty’s girlfriend that I believed her injuries were consistent with those of Assault IV and, therefore, I was mandated to make an arrest,” the officer wrote in the report.

McCarty was arrested April 20 and was released later that day, per a Clatsop County Jail arrest and booking report.