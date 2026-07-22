Bainbridge Island briefs

Kitsap Farm Tour

The 4th annual Kitsap Farm Tour takes place Aug. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This self-guided celebration of local agritourism invites you to explore 10 diverse farms across the county.

This year’s lineup includes:

Animal fun & refreshments: Visit Dragon Wheels Farm for some animal cuteness with goat cuddles. Stop by Bushel & Barrel Ciderhouse to enjoy a petting zoo with highland cows, goats, donkeys, alpacas and more farm friends, while enjoying some locally crafted cider. You can join an egg hunt at EB Daniel’s Farm and Garden, or enjoy animal encounters and wagon rides at Red Roof Ranch.

Hands-on activities: Build a birdhouse at Tilthy Rich Farm, craft a lavender sachet during a guided forest walk at Bluetree Farm and Forest or design a flower crown at Courter Country Farm.

Vineyards & fields: Explore scavenger hunts at Farm Kitchen, enjoy vineyard tours at Bainbridge Vineyards, or learn old-world winemaking at Olalla Vineyard and Winery.

“While the tour is free to attend, a suggested $10 donation per car is greatly appreciated to help the coalition continue growing Kitsap agritourism for years to come,” a news release says.

For more information, visit extension.wsu.edu/kitsap/kitsap-farm-tour/

BIMA Block Party

The Bainbridge Island Museum of Art’s Block Party will be held Aug. 8 from noon to 8 p.m.

The free event features live music across five stages, local vendors, art activities, and access to the museum and exhibits, a news release says. Food, beer and wine will also be available.

Crime victim portal

The Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced the deployment of a new Victim Portal exclusively for crime victims, an efficient and user-friendly platform that empowers victims by providing direct access to case information, enhances communication and allows victims to more easily participate and stay informed throughout the legal process, a news release says.

The portal allows victims to receive immediate notification of new court dates in their case and confirm their attendance at court hearings. Victims can complete victim impact statements and restitution estimates directly from their mobile device.

The Victim Portal will go live this summer. Legal staff will be reaching out by phone or mail to current crime victims with information on signing up for the portal. However, victims in current cases are more than welcome to reach out after July 13 to the Victim Services Team at 360-337-7174 or at kcpa@kitsap.gov to get signed up.