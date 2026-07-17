COBI updates lease with farmers market to include local nonprofits

The Bainbridge Island City Council approved an updated lease agreement on July 14 between the city and the Bainbridge Island Farmers Market to officially include local nonprofits at the market moving forward.

The market, located at Town Square next to City Hall, leases the land from the city. The new lease defines a local nonprofit as any 501(c)(3) organization with a principal office located within the City of Bainbridge Island. “During each Saturday market, the farmers’ market may allow up to four local nonprofits to have market booths. In addition, the city shall be allowed one booth during every Saturday market,” per the lease agreement.

This follows community concerns around the Low Income Housing Institute’s intention to table at the market in May. Some community members expressed apprehension about LIHI’s intention to table at the market as part of engagement efforts for the possible development of the proposed 625 affordable housing project on Winslow Way. BI Farmers Market manager Erica Pecha said she received a barrage of emails from both supporters of the project and those against it, which she said led her to contact LIHI and ask them not to table at the market.

In April, LIHI asked about having a booth at the farmers market with the goal of increasing awareness about workforce housing proposed at 625 Winslow Way, gathering community feedback, and answering questions, LIHI executive director Sharon Lee said. The request was later denied by the BIFM board.

“We were told that our presence would negatively impact the environment of the farmers market over Mother’s Day weekend. We were told later that the farmers market received some opposition to having us there. We do not understand why affordable housing that is intended to benefit Bainbridge Island families and individuals should not be presented on city-owned property for public information and access,” Lee said. “We are very disappointed that our attempt to do community engagement was denied.”

Lee said LIHI would “love to make a presentation to the farmers market board at one of its future meetings.” Pecha said LIHI would not be able to table at the market going forward, being a Seattle-based nonprofit. However, she said LIHI could partner with COBI for tabling opportunities at the market, which is allocated a booth under the new lease terms.

“After rescinding their tabling date, we were in contact with LIHI, and I personally spoke on the phone with the project coordinator. They were upset but understood the situation. As a group heavily in the public eye, they showed a lot of empathy for what I was going through and why we were in that position,” Pecha said. “They also pointed out that doing community outreach is part of the project, and they will have a presence on Bainbridge regardless, whether it be at the farmers market or another location.”

Interim city manager Ellen Schroer described the work that was needed to update the lease between the city and the market. The original lease language, first drafted in 2001 and last updated in 2014, did not specifically address nonprofit organizations,” Schroer said. “As part of this effort, the city and the farmers market (reviewed and clarified) the language to ensure a shared understanding of the selection process and criteria for participation in the market. We appreciate our longstanding partnership with the farmers market and look forward to continuing to work together to support a vibrant and successful community gathering place.”

Pecha added, “I hope that people understand we want nonprofits, and I love the market as a community space for nonprofits and for families and everybody to just come hang out. That’s why farmers markets are so good…I want it to stay that way.”