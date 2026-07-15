Bainbridge Island briefs

The Bainbridge Island Little League Girls Softball 11U team won the district title last weekend.

Little League softball team wins districts

The Bainbridge Island Little League Girls Softball 11U team won the district title last weekend against Gig Harbor in a walk-off during the bottom of the 6th inning, marking the first time the program has qualified for state in over 10 years.

The team went 3-1 at districts. The state tournament starts July 18 in Gig Harbor.

Documentary showing, Q&A

The documentary, Strawberry Fields Forever: Cabin Picker Stories, produced by Gina Corpuz and Ron Stewart, will be shown at Bainbridge Island’s Historic Lynwood Theatre July 26 at 2 p.m.

It will be followed by a Q&A session and 23rd District Rep. Greg Nance’s explanation of legislation to preserve historic farms of cultural importance, a news release says.

The documentary follows the Indigenous, Filipino, Japanese, and Indipino communities from ownership of over 600 acres of Bainbridge Island berry farms in 1940 to the present day, with a series of “picker cabin stories” that illustrate their rich culture during trying times. The film highlights the following farms: Kitamoto, Rapada, Koura, Oligario, Corpuz, Morales, and Suyematsu, per the release.

Contact Gina Corpuz for more details about the impetus for producing this film at 206-412-3175 or ginacorpuz33@gmail.com