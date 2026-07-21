BI’s first co-working space moves to its own dedicated facility

Expats Coworking (also known as OfficeXpats), Bainbridge Island’s original co-working community, held an official ribbon-cutting July 20 for its new location at 350 Madison Avenue North.

Founded in 2011, Expats Coworking had long been established in the Bainbridge Pavilion. Then in 2025, the founders, Jason Omens and Leslie Schneider, purchased the building directly across the street in efforts to align with their vision for long-term stability and expanded services, a news release says. The building was acquired from the former owners of Aspect Engineering and was also where the Bainbridge Island Veterinary Clinic was previously located.

Since taking occupancy May 1, Expats Coworking has completed a series of interior updates to support modern work styles, including new phone booth rooms, transformed work zones, and improved amenities for hybrid workers, freelancers, and small teams, per the release.

“This beautiful building, with its soaring windows, rooftop deck, and private workspaces, feels like it was waiting for a community-minded purpose,” said Schneider. “We’re honored to steward this space and excited to welcome members into a place that blends history, creativity, and the future of work.”