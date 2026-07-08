Temporary traffic closure on Winslow Way to remove hazardous tree

There will be a temporary traffic closure July 8 to allow for the removal of a hazardous tree along Winslow Way just west of Highway 305, the City of Bainbridge Island announced.

On July 6, a large limb from a Black cottonwood tree located on the north side of Winslow Way East fell unexpectedly. The limb struck the wooden pedestrian guardrail and an electrical box below, blocking both pedestrian and vehicle access. No injuries occurred, per COBI.

Following the incident, city staff conducted an assessment of the tree. “Based on its condition, the tree has been determined to present a high risk to public safety and requires removal. Removing the tree now will help prevent the potential for additional limb failures or a complete tree failure in a heavily traveled area,” a COBI news release says.

To safely complete this work, Winslow Way East will be closed to through traffic from west of Hwy 305 to east of Bjune Drive beginning at 8:30 a.m. July 8 and is expected to remain closed until late afternoon – expected sometime after 3:30 p.m. Local access will be maintained where possible.

Drivers will be detoured via High School Road, and pedestrians will be directed to use the Charles Schmid Waterfront Trail during the closure.

“We have coordinated with agency partners, emergency responders, and Kitsap Transit, as appropriate, to help minimize impacts and ensure public safety and inconvenience throughout the operation,” per the release.

A Nixle alert went out about the closure, and a follow-up Nixle notification will be issued once Winslow Way has reopened.